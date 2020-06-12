WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump on Wednesday rejected the idea of renaming military bases whose names honor Confederate military figures who fought on behalf of preserving the institution of slavery, sounding another divisive note amid a convulsive and painful national reckoning over police mistreatment of African Americans.
Trump said he would "not even consider" changing the names of U.S. military bases named after Confederate generals, even as his own defense secretary, Mark Esper, has said he would consider such proposals and as prominent former military figures, including retired Army Gen. David Petraeus, have suggested that such a step is overdue.
The declaration marked another effort by Trump to align himself with conservatives on divisive racial issues, even as much of the rest of the country appears to be moving in the other direction in significant ways. The contrast underscores the risks that the president faces in emphasizing such positions amid ongoing protests, an economic crisis and the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Shortly after Trump laid down his marker on the Confederate names, NASCAR – the racing circuit that includes many Trump voters among its fans – announced it was banning the display of the Confederate battle flag from "all NASCAR events and properties." The mayor of Birmingham, Ala., also ordered the removal of a Confederate statue from a public park on Wednesday, while House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., called for the removal of Confederate statues from the U.S. Capitol.
The reconsideration of Confederate symbols and mythology comes as the country reels from the video of George Floyd, a black man who died after being pinned at the neck under the knee of a white Minneapolis police officer during an arrest.
"It has been suggested that we should rename as many as 10 of our Legendary Military Bases, such as Fort Bragg in North Carolina, Fort Hood in Texas, Fort Benning in Georgia, etc. These Monumental and very Powerful Bases have become part of a Great American Heritage, and a history of Winning, Victory, and Freedom," Trump tweeted in his unusual capitalization style.
"The United States of America trained and deployed our HEROES on these Hallowed Grounds, and won two World Wars. Therefore, my Administration will not even consider the renaming of these Magnificent and Fabled Military Installations. Our history as the Greatest Nation in the World will not be tampered with. Respect our Military!"
The tweets – which the White House press secretary later read aloud for reporters – came as the military takes new steps to address the legacy of the Civil War and responds to pressure surrounding race and racism in the military. Late last week, the Marine Corps announced a ban on Confederate symbols in public spaces at their facilities. This week, the Navy said it was moving to do the same.
On Monday, officials said that Esper and Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy were "open to a bipartisan discussion on the topic," referring to the proposed renaming of bases bearing the names of Confederate leaders.
Trump's intercession is the latest example of the president amplifying a divisive cultural issue that carries potential political benefits, and risks, for him.
The three states he named in his tweet are battlegrounds or potential battlegrounds in the November election, and places where Trump needs to turn out his largely white base of support. That base is also heavily rural, less educated and disproportionately male, a demographic that lines up with general opposition to the removal of Confederate symbols.