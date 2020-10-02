Trump remarks put racists in the campaign spotlight

ALLIANCE, Ohio — Donald Trump's volcanic debate performance put the president's sympathy for white supremacists in the campaign spotlight Wednesday, heightening a sense of menacing chaos in the campaign that threatens to undercut other Republicans up for reelection in a year that was already a challenge for the GOP.
The fallout from the first presidential debate plunged Republicans into cleanup mode, with even some of the president's closest allies acknowledging his combative approach may have backfired and urging Trump to more definitively distance himself from violent white nationalists.
By midday, the president distanced himself from his most inflammatory debate remark – a call to the Proud Boys, an extremist group, to "stand back and stand by" – saying that he didn't know the organization.
"Whoever they are, they need to stand down," Trump said. He also said he "always denounced any form of" white supremacy, despite failing to unambiguously do so Tuesday night.
His Democratic rival, Joe Biden, seized on the chance to revisit the themes that had propelled the former vice president's bid – a restoration of the nation's character that had been degraded by political coarseness and racial animus.
"Last night I think was a wake-up call for all Americans," Biden said during a campaign event in Alliance – one of seven stops in a train tour Wednesday through two key states, Ohio and Pennsylvania.
He blasted Trump for his "dog whistle to white supremacy," particularly his words for the Proud Boys. Biden issued his own message to the far-right hate group: "Cease and desist."
Speaking to reporters on the South Lawn of the White House on Wednesday afternoon, Trump presented a generally upbeat review of the debate, saying he got "tremendous reviews."
Calls for debate changes
Few others enjoyed the helter-skelter nature of the face-off, including the Commission on Presidential Debates, the nonpartisan nonprofit entity that has sponsored all general election presidential and vice presidential debates since 1988.
The commission acknowledged changes were needed to facilitate "a more orderly discussion of the issues," and announced that it plans to "ensure that additional tools to maintain order are in place for the remaining debates." The organization did not specify what those changes would entail; the next presidential debate is Oct. 15, while the vice presidential contenders will meet Oct. 7.
The news was immediately panned by the Trump campaign, which accused the commission of siding with Biden.
"They shouldn't be moving the goalposts and changing the rules in the middle of the game," campaign spokesman Tim Murtaugh said.
Trump's signature pugilistic approach has enthralled his core backers, who have loyally stuck with the president. That base comes up well short of a majority, however, both nationally and in key battleground states.
"His supporters will stay with him. He didn't lose anyone. But there's still a small sliver of undecided voters to think about," said Mike DuHaime, a veteran Republican strategist, who noted a performance like Trump's on Tuesday "would normally drive away undecided voters."