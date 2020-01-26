WASHINGTON - House lawyers told a federal appeals court late Thursday that arguments put forth by President Donald Trump's legal team in the Senate trial this week contradict the Justice Department's position in two pending cases over witness testimony and evidence.
The lawyers for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., asked the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit to rule quickly on the pair of separation-of-powers cases, which they said could affect the Senate proceedings.
House Democrats went to court seeking testimony from former White House counsel Donald McGahn and access to secret grand jury evidence from former special counsel Robert Mueller III's Russia investigation. Justice Department attorneys have urged the appeals court to stay out of what they say are political disputes between Congress and the White House.
But at the Senate trial this week, Trump's lawyers criticized House Democrats for moving too swiftly to impeach the president without allowing the courts to rule on the Congressional subpoenas.
In their filing Thursday, the House lawyers said Trump's arguments in the impeachment trial undercut the Justice Department's assertion that the House may not seek to enforce its subpoenas in court.
"In light of President Trump's argument, it is not clear whether DOJ still maintains its position that courts are barred from considering subpoena-enforcement suits brought by the House," according to the filing.
"The Executive Branch cannot have it both ways. Because the impeachment trial has now begun, the need for Mr. McGahn's testimony is more urgent than ever. We respectfully urge the Court to rule expeditiously."
A Justice Department official said earlier this week that the two positions - in the Senate and in court - were consistent.