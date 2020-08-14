WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump says the U.S. Postal Service is incapable of facilitating mail-in voting because it cannot access the emergency funding he is blocking, and made clear that requests for additional aid were nonstarters in coronavirus relief negotiations.
Trump, who has been railing against mail-in balloting for months, said the cash-strapped agency's enlarged role in the November election would perpetuate "one of the greatest frauds in history." Speaking Wednesday at his daily pandemic news briefing, Trump said he would not approve $25 billion in emergency funding for the Postal Service, or $3.5 billion in supplemental funding for election resources, citing prohibitively high costs.
"They don't have the money to do the universal mail-in voting. So therefore, they can't do it, I guess," Trump said. "Are they going to do it even if they don't have the money?"
Trump's remarks came hours after congressional Democrats intensified calls for more oversight of the agency and the new postmaster general, Louis DeJoy, a major Republican donor and Trump ally.
The effort comes after DeJoy ushered a reorganization of agency's executive ranks, restructured operations and instituted a hiring freeze on top of other cost-cutting measures already being blamed for significant mail backups. Two House Democrats, Rep. Peter DeFazio of Oregon and Rep. Alma Adams of North Carolina, called for DeJoy's removal over the weekend. Meanwhile, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said the policies stand in the way of the chamber completing a "Phase IV" coronavirus relief package.
In recent weeks, the Postal Service has warned states that long-standing classification practices for ballots and other political mailings may not be enough to ensure timely delivery for the November election, exacerbating Democrats' fears that Trump was using the nation's mail service to aid his reelection bid.
Postal officials advised the nation's secretaries of state to use high-priority first-class postage, which costs 55 cents an item, on election mail rather than the third-class, or bulk, rate of 20 cents typically used.
USPS General Counsel Thomas Marshall informed state leaders that, depending on their respective deadlines for requesting an absentee ballot and casting a vote by mail, sending election items third class may cause voters to miss crucial cutoff points. Bulk mail delivery takes three to 10 days, according to the Postal Service, while first-class mail delivery takes two to five days.
But postal workers have long informally treated election mail – including voter registration materials, voter information and ballots – as first-class items, affording them privileges their 20-cent price ordinarily would not allow.
Democrats worry that the Postal Service may issue new directions for handling election mail, and attribute those changes to the USPS's financial difficulties and DeJoy's cost-cutting mandate. Senate and House Democratic caucuses wrote to DeJoy on Wednesday, urging him not to change election mail processing practices.