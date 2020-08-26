Trump sets dark tone in RNC kickoff

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump unofficially accepted his party's nomination for reelection Monday by delivering an unscripted, tradition-busting and falsehood-riddled speech, making abundantly clear that his hostile takeover of a party that tried four years ago to thwart him is now utterly complete.
Hours after the four-day Republican National Convention kicked off in Charlotte, North Carolina, the president strode to the podium and interrupted the state roll call vote, unleashing a rambling address that lasted more than an hour and was vintage Trump – full of boasts, threats and insults.
Despite his campaign's promise that Trump and the GOP would strike an optimistic tone, to contrast with supposed dourness at the Democratic convention last week, the president warned darkly that "your American dream will be dead" if former Vice President Joe Biden, the Democratic nominee, wins in November.
"They want no guns. They want no oil and gas and they want no God," he said of Democrats. He also suggested, as he has before, that he might stay in office beyond the constitutional two-term limit.
"If you want to really drive 'em crazy, you say 12 more years," Trump said to cheers from the 336 Republican delegates at the heavily scaled-down party gathering in the Charlotte Convention Center.
He accused Democrats of trying to "steal the election" by urging Americans to vote absentee to limit exposure to the coronavirus at polling places. Trump has long sought to sow doubt in the electoral process in case he loses, but doing so at a presidential nominating convention, which normally celebrates the virtues of voting, marked another unprecedented turn.
"Be very careful and watch it very carefully because we have to win," he added, falsely claiming that mail-in voting systems were being used to perpetuate fraud. "It's not fair and it's not right and it's not going to be possible to tabulate, in my opinion."
Polls show widespread disapproval of Trump's management of the pandemic, but on Monday he accused Democrats of taking advantage of COVID-19, which has killed more than 177,000 Americans since February and forced millions out of work.
"They're using COVID to steal an election," he said. "They're using COVID to defraud the American people."
Traditionally, presidential nominees do not speak extensively until the final night of a political convention. Trump plans to speak every day, and then give his formal acceptance speech before an invited crowd on the South Lawn of the White House on Thursday.
Trump's dominance of the convention appeared all but total. He faced no challengers for the nomination, and the GOP said Sunday that it would not update its official platform from 2016, explaining that "the Republican Party has and will continue to support" Trump's earlier agenda.
But in a sign of how toxic Trump remains in much of the country, only 1 of the 6 most vulnerable Republican senators seeking reelection in swing states this fall, Iowa Sen. Joni Ernst, is scheduled to take the convention stage this week.
Donald Trump Jr., the scion and heir to some of the most incendiary and divisive aspects of his father's politics, is among those scheduled to speak Monday night. Elected Republican officials, activists and other Trump family members will speak over the next three nights.