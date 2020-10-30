Trump struggles as COVID-19 spikes in Midwest

WASHINGTON – An alarming new surge of coronavirus infections drowned out President Donald Trump's false claims that the health crisis was "ending," imperiling his reelection chances as hospitals struggled Wednesday with a rising COVID-19 caseload in key battleground states.
Officials recorded more than 70,000 new infections a day across the country over the past week, more than ever before, with a record number reported in 29 states. As winter approaches and people spend more time indoors, the tally is expected to rise.
Although the pandemic has undercut Trump's reelection bid since the spring, the latest surge – especially in several Midwestern states – poses special perils for Trump, who voters largely blame in polls for the worsening pandemic and resulting economic upheaval.
With only six days until voting ends, Trump has responded by downplaying the danger and accusing the media of focusing on the contagion to hurt him politically. "Covid, Covid, Covid," he groused Wednesday on Twitter, insisting that after Nov. 3 "the talk will be how low the death rate is."
More than 227,000 people have died of COVID-19 across the country since February, more than any other country.
The White House insisted that Trump simply isn't getting credit for his leadership, and as evidence the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy released a statement that claimed "ending the COVID-19 pandemic" among the administration's accomplishments.
"From the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Administration has taken decisive actions to engage scientists and health professionals in academia, industry, and government to understand, treat, and defeat the disease," it read.
Alyssa Farrah, the White House communications director, conceded to Fox News on Wednesday that the list of accomplishments was "poorly worded."