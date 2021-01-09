WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump promised a smooth transition in a video message posted on Twitter Thursday night, saying that his supporters had pursued post-election challenges in good faith, but "now tempers must be cooled and calm restored."
Trump's comments are the closest he has come to acknowledging his loss, and they follow escalating calls for his removal, coming hours after the nation's top congressional Democrats demanded he be removed from office for his role in the deadly sacking of the U.S. Capitol by a pro-Trump mob.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., called on officials to immediately invoke the 25th Amendment, warning that they are prepared to begin impeachment proceedings if the Cabinet and vice president do not act. Though that extraordinary step is unlikely to succeed, it is a sign that a growing number of Democrats and Republicans now believe Trump is too dangerous to remain president.
Trump "invited an armed insurrection against the United States of America," Pelosi told reporters a day after a pro-Trump mob incited by the president stormed the Capitol, vandalizing the building and forcing lawmakers to evacuate. One woman was fatally shot and three people died of other causes.
Over the course of the day, a growing chorus of officials - including current Cabinet secretaries and Trump allies - strongly chastised the president, who stayed out of sight until his evening message, in which he denounced the mob attack, adding "to those who broke the law, you will pay."
Reading off a script in a flat voice, Trump claimed he immediately deployed the National Guard to help secure the building and expel the intruders. Other officials have disputed that account. Trump also claimed his attempts to overturn the election results were simply his efforts to "ensure the integrity of the vote."
"Now, Congress has certified the results," he said. "A new administration will be inaugurated on January 20th. My focus now turns to ensuring a smooth, orderly and seamless transition of power."
Late Wednesday night, lawmakers certified President-elect Joe Biden's victory, the proceeding they were in the middle of when the pro-Trump riot began. The Senate voted 92 to 7 to reject a Republican challenge to Biden's victory; the House dismissed the challenges in a 282 to 138 vote.
Shortly after Congress affirmed Biden's win, Trump released a statement pledging "an orderly transition," even as he continued to falsely claim the election was riddled with fraud. The statement was tweeted by White House social media director Dan Scavino as Trump remained locked out of his account.
Even some Trump allies, who rarely rebuke the president and often take pains to defend his behavior in public, tried to distance themselves from the president, criticizing Trump's behavior as unacceptable.
Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, who served the entire four years of Trump's presidency, announced her intention to resign, effective on Monday. Chao, the wife of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., became the first Cabinet secretary to leave over the insurrection.
In an email to the department staff, Chao cited the actions taken in Trump's name.
"Yesterday, our country experienced a traumatic and entirely avoidable event as supporters of the President stormed the Capitol building following a rally he addressed. As I'm sure is the case with many of you, it has deeply troubled me in a way that I simply cannot set aside," Chao wrote.
Education Secretary Betsy DeVos also submitted her resignation Thursday, citing the president's role in the riot on Capitol Hill.
"There is no mistaking the impact your rhetoric had on the situation, and it is the inflection point for me," she wrote in a letter to President Trump. She said her resignation is effective Friday.
Former attorney general William Barr called Trump's conduct "a betrayal of his office and supporters."
Mick Mulvaney, Trump's former acting chief of staff, said Thursday he is resigning from his current post as a special envoy to Northern Ireland in the wake of the "international travesty" at the Capitol.
During an appearance on CNBC, Mulvaney said Trump is "not the same as he was eight months ago" and suggested the violence at the Capitol could have been avoided if Trump had pledged an orderly transition weeks ago.
"I can't do it," he said. "I can't stay."