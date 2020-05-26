WASHINGTON — The political appointee President Donald Trump installed last week to investigate waste, fraud and abuse at the Transportation Department is the same official in charge of one of the agency's key divisions.
That means Howard "Skip" Elliott is now running an office charged with investigating his own actions.
Elliott serves simultaneously as the Transportation Department's inspector general and head of the department's pipeline and hazardous materials agency, whose mission includes enforcement of safety regulations on nearly 1 million daily shipments of gas, oil and other dangerous compounds.
"The idea that an independent IG could simultaneously be part of the political team running an agency they are supposed to oversee is preposterous," said Danielle Brian, executive director of the nonprofit Project on Government Oversight.
Elliott's appointment was the fifth in two months in which Trump, chafing from oversight he perceived as criticism, replaced a career investigator with an appointee considered more loyal to the president. In three of the cases, Trump has installed new leadership drawn from the senior ranks of the agencies the inspectors general oversee.
For the first time since the system was created in the aftermath of the Watergate scandal, inspectors general find themselves under systematic attack from the president, putting independent oversight of federal spending and operations at risk as $2.1 trillion in coronavirus relief spending courses through the government.
Inspectors general, some in acting roles to begin with, have been fired and demoted with no notice, leaving their staffs in disarray, multiple inspectors general said. Adding to their alarm, several White House nominees awaiting Senate vetting for permanent roles do not meet traditional qualifications for the job.
Some say the 40-year era of independent oversight of the executive branch is under threat more than ever.
"The Trump administration is attempting to make lap dogs out of watchdogs," said Gordon Heddell, a former inspector general appointed to audit the Labor Department – and later the Defense Department – by former president George W. Bush and who continued to serve in the Obama administration.
Past presidents removed federal watchdogs – but only occasionally. Lately it's been an almost weekly occurrence, leaving the offices that monitor wrongdoing across the government wary of who could be the next to go.