Trump won't commit to accepting result if he loses election

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump refused again to promise he would accept the results of November's presidential election and brushed aside public opinion polls that showed his standing with voters plummeting over his handling of the worsening coronavirus outbreak.
In an interview aired Sunday on Fox News, the president also boasted, inaccurately, that the United States had the "best" coronavirus mortality rate, asserted that the economy was rapidly bouncing back, and denigrated the government's top infectious-disease specialist, Dr. Anthony Fauci, as the president's surrogates have done in recent days.
And as he did in 2016, Trump declined to guarantee that he would accept the election outcome, saying it was too soon.
"I have to see," he told interviewer Chris Wallace. "I'm not going to just say 'yes.' I'm not going to say 'no,' and I didn't last time either."
Repeating a contention he has often made in recent weeks, the president said he believed that mail-in voting would "rig the election." Critics have said Trump is trying to delegitimize the vote in advance, fearing a loss, especially if the pandemic means that balloting by mail is more widely used than usual.
'I'll be right eventually'
Amid the surging coronavirus outbreak – which has claimed nearly 140,000 American lives, with the rate of new cases at one point last week reaching 75,000 in a single day – Trump hailed his own performance, claiming that the United States has the "best mortality rate."
Total U.S. confirmed deaths from COVID-19 are the highest recorded for any country in the world, and the U.S. has the seventh-highest rate of fatalities for the size of its population, Wallace told him, citing widely used figures from Johns Hopkins University.
Asked about his repeated downplaying of the pandemic, including his prediction that the coronavirus would one day "just disappear," Trump refused to back down on his forecast.
"I'll be right eventually," he said. "You know I said, 'It's going to disappear.' I'll say it again. ... It's going to disappear. And I'll be right."
Trump, whose erratic public utterances on the pandemic and other subjects have caused some critics to question his mental fitness, boasted recently of "acing" a cognitive-function test. In the Fox interview, he grew irritated when Wallace cited examples of questions on that test that a young child could easily answer.
"They have a picture, and it says, 'What's that?' and it's an elephant," said Wallace.
"That's all misrepresentation," Trump retorted.