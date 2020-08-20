Trump's 2016 campaign chair communicated with Russian intelligence, Senate panel finds

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump's 2016 campaign eagerly capitalized on Russia's efforts to meddle in the U.S. election four years ago, according to a bipartisan Senate Intelligence Committee report that raises new concerns about connections between his top aides and Moscow.
As Russian military intelligence officers were releasing hacked Democratic Party emails through WikiLeaks, the report said the Trump campaign "sought to maximize the impact of those leaks" and "created messaging strategies" around them.
The report, released Tuesday, found that the Trump campaign "publicly undermined" the U.S. intelligence community's conclusion that Russia was behind the email hack and "was indifferent to whether it and Wikileaks were furthering a Russian election interference effort."
The 966-page document describes Paul Manafort, the president's former campaign chairman who is serving prison time for financial crimes, as a "grave counterintelligence threat" because of his relationship with Konstantin Kilimnik, a business partner in Ukraine who is conclusively described as a "Russian intelligence officer."
Although Kilimnik has been the target of scrutiny before, the report adds a new wrinkle, saying the committee "obtained some information suggesting Kilimnik may have been connected to the GRU's hack and leak operation targeting the 2016 U.S. election." GRU is an acronym for Russian military intelligence; no such allegation has previously been made, and details are redacted from the report.
Encrypted apps, code words
Manafort and Kilimnik used encrypted messaging applications and codes to communicate, sometimes telling each other to look at the "tea bag" or the "updated travel schedule" when it was time to check the email account they shared. Some phones were referred to as "bat phones," the report states.
The report is the fifth and final volume from the Senate Intelligence Committee's investigation into Russian election meddling. It arrives soon after Trump's own intelligence officials warned that Moscow was revisiting its playbook ahead of the 2020 election by trying to undermine Joe Biden, the 2020 Democratic candidate.
Although the latest report does not dramatically alter the public's understanding of Russia's operations in 2016, it's the most comprehensive examination yet and it represents a rare bipartisan consensus on a hotly contested topic.
A statement from Trump's campaign called claims of collusion with Russia the "greatest political scandal in the history of this country."