President Donald Trump boasted during this week's debate that the military could administer 200,000 COVID-19 vaccines a day when one is ready – a feat that would still mean years before every American got a vaccine.
During the debate section on the coronavirus pandemic, Trump touted his plan to distribute a future coronavirus vaccine while saying he disagrees with his administration's health experts' expected timeline for having one that's widely available to the public.
"We're going to deliver it right away," the president said after stating he thinks one could be ready by Nov. 1. "We have the military all set up. Logistically they're all set up. We have our military that delivers soldiers and they can do 200,000 a day."
Trump has repeatedly contradicted public health officials about the future of a vaccine.
Dr. Robert Redfield, head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said earlier this month it would likely be next spring or summer before a vaccine is widely available. Trump later said Redfield was mistaken and that it would be available by the end of this year. Dr. Anthony Fauci, White House coronavirus adviser, has said it may be early 2021 before a vaccine is ready.
It's unclear what Trump intended the military's role to be with the vaccine, as health professionals would also likely help administer the vaccines to the public.
But if Trump's promise of 200,000 vaccines a day did come to fruition, it would still take several years to vaccinate every American.
The United States has a population of 329,877,505 as of July 2020, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. It would take roughly 1,649 days – or about 4.5 years – to vaccinate the entire population at a rate of 200,000 shots a day.