At least two people were killed after Tropical Storm Fred swept through western North Carolina on Wednesday night, dousing the area with heavy rain that caused severe flooding.
Authorities warned that the death toll could rise, as 20 people are still unaccounted for. Nearly 100 others had to be rescued from flooded homes and cars, the North Carolina Department of Public Safety said in a news release.
The department described the flooding of the Pigeon River, which runs along the base of the Appalachian Mountains, as "historic." Several towns, including Cruso and Bethel, were affected. "Cruso saw some of the worst destruction in Haywood County that I've seen in my life," county Emergency Services Director Travis Donaldson said.
Even as the water receded, Haywood County residents were grappling with the destruction. Officials estimated that about 500 families had been displaced by the damage, and some lost their homes. Rockslides closed roads, one college's hallways flooded and at least 10 bridges were damaged or destroyed, officials said in a Facebook post.
Haywood County Sheriff Greg Christopher told reporters Thursday he wasn't sure how many vehicles were still stranded, but emergency crews were working to check every remaining car for passengers.
"We are a mill town," said Zeb Smathers, mayor of the town of Canton. "We are a proud mill town. We know what it is to be down. We know how it is to fight back when the odds are against us. We have been here before - we will get through this."
Smathers spoke at a news conference Thursday with Sen. Thom Tillis, R, who traveled to western North Carolina to survey the damage. Smathers's father, Pat, was mayor when historic hurricane-related flooding struck the town back in 2004. This time, Canton wasn't spared, but most of the destruction is concentrated in rugged, rural areas just south of town.
On Thursday, pharmacist Kim Ferguson shoveled mud from the concrete floor of a building she was renovating to become her second pharmacy. "That was the plan," Ferguson said. "It's still the plan, it's just gonna be a little bit late."
Ferguson's building, which sits more than three feet off the ground on a cinder-block foundation, ended up with more than two feet of water.