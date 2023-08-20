Unprecedented tropical storm watch for Southern California

LOS ANGELES — As Hurricane Hilary continues its march toward Southern California, officials have issued an unprecedented tropical storm watch for the region.
The watch is in effect for much of southwestern California, from the San Diego deserts to the San Bernardino County mountains and onto Catalina Island, something the National Hurricane Center said is a first for the area. A tropical storm watch indicates that tropical storm conditions are possible – meaning more than 39 mph sustained winds – within 48 hours, according to the hurricane center.
"This is actually the first time that tropical storm watches have been issued on the West Coast of the United States," said Elizabeth Adams, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service in San Diego. Typically, when a tropical storm makes it way to the southwestern U.S., it has severely dissipated, weakening to a depression or storm remnants, she said.
But not this time.
"We are expecting this to maintain tropical storm intensity as it moves into Southern California," Adams said.
Hilary, currently a Category 4 hurricane, is expected to bring pounding rain and a "distinct risk" of flash floods from the Baja California peninsula into southern Nevada over the next few days. The center of the storm is projected to reach Southern California by Sunday night.
While highs winds are creating the unusual tropical storm conditions, officials continue to emphasize that rain remains the greatest concern with this storm.
"This could (bring) rare and life-threatening flash flooding in the heaviest areas of rainfall. That is especially going to be prevalent Sunday evening through Monday morning," Adams said.
A high-risk warning for excessive rainfall was issued for much of inland Southern California – from the San Bernardino Mountains through the Coachella Valley and down into the Anza Borrego Desert – indicating the high probability for flash flooding Sunday and Monday. This is the first time in more than a decade that such a warning was issued for the low deserts east of the Southern California mountains.
Rainfall is expected as early as Saturday morning for Southern California's mountains and deserts, continuing through Monday – with eastern-facing mountains likely to see the most extreme amounts, from 6 to 10 inches, and up to a foot in isolated areas. Three to 6 inches of rain will be expected across the deserts.
Precipitation will move into the coastal and valley areas, including the Inland Empire, likely by late Saturday, Adams said. Two to 4 inches of rain will be expected in those locations through Monday.
Fluctuations in the storm's strength are expected throughout the day Friday, but a weakening should begin by Saturday, forecasters said.
Updates show Hilary moving north toward the Baja California coast, its center near Socorro Island, about 300 miles southwest of Cabo San Lucas, as of 11 a.m. Friday. Forecasters said the storm will likely remain a hurricane as it approaches the coast Saturday night and into Sunday morning, but it should weaken to tropical storm strength by Sunday afternoon.
"The most important thing will be the heavy rain, which will be widespread, and there's a distinct risk of flash flooding," said meteorologist Brandt Maxwell, of the National Weather Service.
Los Angeles County agencies, including the Sheriff's Department, Office of Emergency Management and Fire Department, plan to issue storm guidance Friday afternoon.
"If you're in a vulnerable location for flooding, be ready – turn around, don't drown," said Ariel Cohen, the meteorologist in charge at the National Weather Service in Oxnard, emphasizing that the potential for a tropical storm in Southern California is "very rare."
Cohen urged residents to be prepared this weekend: Look out for flooded roadways and stay away from tall objects such as trees or power lines, which could get knocked down during severe winds.
A flood watch is set to take effect along the coast from San Diego to Ventura counties, beginning as early as Saturday morning and running through Monday night. Inland counties such as Riverside, San Bernardino and Imperial also will have a flood watch in effect through Monday.
The storm also will bring heightened winds from the northeast and east, with the highest gusts in the mountains and deserts – up to 50 or 60 mph.
"The winds are really going to start to increase Sunday afternoon, then they'll likely peak Sunday night through Monday morning," Adams said.
Those winds will bring a potential threat of tornadoes, likely Saturday night through Sunday, she said.
"The biggest time and place that we see that tornado threat is associated with rain bands out ahead of the system," Adams said. She said tropical-fueled tornadoes often spin up very quickly but are usually short-lived.
"But they can still do damage," she said.
A hurricane warning is in effect for the Baja California peninsula from Punta Abreojos to Punta Eugenia, and hurricane watches and tropical storm warnings are in effect for much of the peninsula, as well as mainland Mexico, north of Huatabampito. Forecasters are expecting Hilary to bring up to 6 inches of rain across the peninsula through Sunday night, with isolated amounts up to 10 inches. Flash flooding – in some areas significant – remains a major concern.
Storm surge could produce coastal flooding along the Baja coast, accompanied by "large and destructive" waves, which the National Hurricane Center warned would be "life-threatening surf and rip current conditions."
Hurricane Hilary reached maximum sustained winds near 145 mph on Friday morning, with gusts even higher.
Los Angeles Times staff writers Faith E. Pinho and Rong-Gong Lin II contributed to this report.