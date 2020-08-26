Unrest after police shoot Black man in Wisconsin

A Wisconsin city where cops shot a Black father several times in the back as he entered a vehicle with his children inside was placed under a state of emergency Monday amid a fresh wave of anti-police brutality and racial injustice protests.
Jacob Blake, 29, was hospitalized in serious condition after the caught-on-video shooting in Kenosha.
The circumstances leading up to the bloodshed were unclear. Witnesses claim Blake was unarmed and was trying to break up a fight between two women when officers appeared to shoot him seven times in the back as he leaned into the SUV where his sons were seated.
"We all watched the horrific video of Jacob Blake being shot in the back several times by Kenosha police," civil rights lawyer Ben Crump, who's representing the family, said in a statement Monday.
"Even worse, his three sons witnessed their father collapse after being riddled with bullets," he wrote. "Their irresponsible, reckless and inhumane actions nearly cost the life of a man who was simply trying to do the right thing by intervening in a domestic incident. It's a miracle he's still alive."
The shooting triggered a now-familiar response: Hundreds of protesters took to the streets of Kenosha overnight, setting fires to multiple vehicles, vandalizing buildings, smashing windows and clashing with police, who used tear gas to disperse the crowd.
Activists and Democratic politicians, including Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, were quick to condemn the officers' actions while some Republicans and police officials urged caution.