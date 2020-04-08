The number of COVID-19 deaths in the United States sped past the 10,000 mark on Monday as the disease ramped up the strain on bedrock systems of American life and death: hospitals, governments and morgues.
In New York, a hot spot of the outbreak, the governor pleaded for more beds to treat victims and the mayor contemplated starting emergency graveyards. In Wisconsin, the Democratic governor tried to cancel in-person voting in Tuesday's primary, but a court blocked him.
Overseas, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, the most prominent world leader infected by the virus so far, was moved into intensive care on Monday as his symptoms worsened. It was a striking escalation of the pandemic's influence on highly visible world leaders: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau self-isolated recently after his wife tested positive, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is also self-isolating, even as he negotiates to form a new government.
Reasons for hope
Yet there were new reasons for hope in a few of the worst-hit parts of the United States and Europe. That was enough to spur the U.S. stock markets, which have careened wildly during the crisis, to soar more than 7% Monday, with the Dow Jones industrial average closing up 1,627 points.
In New York state, Monday's death toll was about the same as Sunday's, and Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo said that might be a sign that social distancing measures had slowed the virus' spread.
Still – after weeks of death, fear, empty streets and economic catastrophe across much of the world – even the good news was devastating. On this relatively encouraging day in New York, the state reported 599 deaths.
"If we are plateauing, we are plateauing at a very high level," Cuomo said. "And there is tremendous stress on the health care system."
'Light at the end of the tunnel'
At his daily media briefing, Trump praised Americans for adhering to social distancing guidelines – and his own administration for its reaction to the pandemic. "Things are going really well," he said.
"Light at the end of the tunnel," Trump added, in what has become a recent catchphrase.