WASHINGTON — U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Sunday said he was in close touch with Congress about helping U.S. airlines weather a massive downturn in business due to sweeping travel restrictions aimed at containing the coronavirus.
Mnuchin told ABC News' "This Week" program he was talking with U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi about measures this week to help airlines and other sectors reeling from a collapse in demand due to the coronavirus pandemic.
"We need to focus on the airline industry. This is an unprecedented situation," he told the ABC program. "The president is going to use all the tools that are in the toolbox, and we will work with Congress on a bipartisan basis."
"The speaker and I are already in conversations about airlines, which (are) critical to us, hotels, cruise ships, more SBA lending, more liquidity, some type of stimulus," he added.
Delta Air Lines Inc. on Sunday said it will halt service to London from Detroit and Dublin flights from New York after the White House announced it was imposing new travel restrictions on United Kingdom and Ireland.
American Airlines Inc. on Saturday said it plans to cut 75% of its international flights through May 6 and ground nearly all its widebody fleet.
Delta, American Air Lines and United Airlines, the three largest U.S. airlines, are in talks with the U.S. government about potential assistance, but no details have emerged.
White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow told CBS's "Face the Nation" program the administration would discuss "a number of new proposals" for the airlines with U.S. lawmakers this week, but gave no details.