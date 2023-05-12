US Rep. George Santos out on bail after not guilty plea to slew of federal charges

SANTOS: Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., speaks with members of the press as he leaves Federal Court on Wednesday in Central Islip, New York. Federal prosecutors in the Eastern District of New York have charged Santos in a 13-count indictment that includes seven counts of wire fraud, three counts of money laundering, one count of theft of public funds, and two counts of making materially false statements to the House of Representatives. Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images