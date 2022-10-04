US Supreme Court term dawns with environmental, race cases

JUSTICES: U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts and Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson are flanked by fellow justices as they pose prior to Justice Jackson's investiture ceremony at the Supreme Court in Washington, D.C., on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. From left, Associate Justices Amy Coney Barrett, Neil Gorsuch, Sonia Sotomayor and Clarence Thomas, Chief Justice Roberts and Associate Justices Justices Ketanji Brown Jackson, Samuel Alito Jr., Elena Kagan and Brett Kavanaugh. Fred Schilling/Supreme Court of the United States/Handout via Reuters