Treasury officials announced Monday that they have finalized agreements with Allegiant Air, American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, Southwest Airlines, Spirit Airlines and United Airlines to provide billions in grant money aimed at keeping thousands of workers on the job.
Officials said they are working to finalize agreements with five other major carriers: Alaska Airlines, Frontier Airlines, Hawaiian Airlines, JetBlue Airways and SkyWest Airlines, all of which have indicated that they plan to participate in the Payroll Support Program, part of the $2 trillion coronavirus relief package, known as the CARES Act.
"The Payroll Support Program is critical to supporting American workers and preserving our airline industry, which is a vital part of the U.S. economy," Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in a statement that accompanied the announcement. "We continue to work quickly to deliver this needed relief."
About $2.9 billion in initial payments were made Monday to approved applicants, including two major airlines and 45 smaller carriers, officials said. Additional payments will be made to airlines on a rolling basis. The dollars are to be used to pay employees, including pilots, flight attendants and maintenance workers.
Under the terms of the agreement, airlines must agree to pay back 30% of what they receive. They must also agree not to furlough workers until Sept. 30, cannot issue dividends or buy back their stock until late 2021 and must limit executive compensation.
Treasury officials said they received hundreds of applications for the program and are working to review applications as quickly as possible.
The CARES Act included $29 billion in grants to airlines for payroll support – $25 billion to passenger carriers and $4 billion to cargo operators. In addition, the legislation provides $25 billion in loans or loan guarantees.
Airlines were eligible to receive payouts equal to their payroll costs between April and October of last year. But because the $25 billion set aside for passenger carriers under the CARES Act is less than the $31 billion paid out by airlines, the payments won't cover all the full amount.