WASHINGTON — The political fight over the post office may create an opening for resuming stalled negotiations on a virus relief bill as Democratic and Republican leaders hint at potential compromises and lawmakers agitate for action.
President Donald Trump's spokeswoman said Wednesday that the administration was willing to look at $25 billion in additional funding for the U.S. Postal Service. That's the amount Democrats put in their original stimulus plan and are including in post office legislation they expect to pass in the House on Saturday.
The White House willingness was accompanied by conditions – agreement to GOP terms for provisions such as stimulus checks and small business aid.
"We're certainly open to looking at the $25 billion, but we want included in there relief for the American people that thus far Speaker Pelosi has been entirely uninterested in," White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said at a briefing, referring to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
Meanwhile, more than half the Democrats in the House have signed on to a letter urging Pelosi to use Saturday's session for a vote on a measure to revive the $600-per-week supplemental unemployment insurance that expired at the end of July. The 117 lawmakers on the letter organized by the moderate New Democrat Coalition include some progressives such as Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.
Pelosi has previously rejected any move to pass parts of the Democratic relief plan separately. Still, she's doing just that with legislation that would also bar the Postal Service from making any cutbacks before the November election, which is expected to draw a flood of mail-in ballots because of the coronavirus pandemic. A senior Democratic aide said the House won't take up the unemployment aid during Saturday's session.