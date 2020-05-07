WASHINGTON — A former top vaccine official removed from his post last month alleged in a whistleblower complaint on Tuesday that he was reassigned to a less prestigious role because he tried to "prioritize science and safety over political expediency" and raised health concerns over a drug repeatedly pushed by President Donald Trump as a possible cure for coronavirus.
Rick Bright, former director of the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, was removed April 20 after having served as BARDA director for nearly four years. He was reassigned to a narrower role at the National Institutes of Health that the Department of Health and Human Services touted as part of a "bold new plan" to improve testing to defeat COVID-19, the disease caused by coronavirus.
Bright portrays himself in the 89-page complaint as an administration health official trying to sound the alarm about the virus beginning in early January. He said he called for the rapid development of treatments and vaccines, as well as the stockpiling of additional N95 face masks and ventilators, at a time when HHS political leadership, including Secretary Alex Azar, appeared to him to be underestimating the threat.
He also notes that he clashed with his boss, assistant secretary for preparedness and response at HHS Robert Kadlec, for at least two years. Bright alleges that Kadlec and others pressured him to buy drugs and medical products for the nation's stockpile of emergency medical equipment from companies that were linked politically to the administration, and that he resisted such efforts.
HHS issued a brief comment Tuesday afternoon that did not address Bright's allegations.
"Dr. Bright was transferred to NIH to work on diagnostics testing – critical to combating COVID-19 – where he has been entrusted to spend upwards of $1 billion to advance that effort," said HHS spokeswoman Caitlin Oakley. "We are deeply disappointed that he has not shown up to work on behalf of the American people and lead on this critical endeavor."
On a call with reporters on Tuesday, Bright's lawyers, Debra Katz and Lisa Banks, said Bright came under pressure from Kadlec to award contracts "based on political connections and cronyism."
"Dr. Bright's removal from BARDA was retaliation, plain and simple," Katz said. Bright's lawyers are requesting that HHS reinstate him as BARDA director while his complaint is investigated.