Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE’s COVID-19 vaccine was cleared by U.S. regulators for children ages 5 to 11, a long-awaited pandemic milestone that opens a new phase of the immunization campaign.
The emergency authorization, announced Friday in a statement by the Food and Drug Administration, brings the U.S. a step closer to shots being administered at schools, pediatricians’ offices and pharmacies around the country. The formulation for young kids is one-third the dose of the adult shot.
Before youngsters can begin to receive the vaccine, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s immunization advisory committee will also meet to make more specific recommendations about who should get it and how to administer it. The panel is currently scheduled to convene on Nov. 2 and 3. CDC director Rochelle Walensky will then need to sign off on the advisers’ guidance.
The FDA’s action on Friday allows shipments of the doses to begin — the first time the U.S. has distributed anything other than the regular Pfizer dose for teens and adults. The shipments would position the shots at pediatricians’ offices, pharmacies and other locations across the country so that inoculations can begin promptly after any CDC clearance.
“Vaccinating younger children against COVID-19 will bring us closer to returning to a sense of normalcy,” Acting FDA Commissioner Janet Woodcock said in the statement. “Our comprehensive and rigorous evaluation of the data pertaining to the vaccine’s safety and effectiveness should help assure parents and guardians that this vaccine meets our high standards.”
Pfizer shares rose 1.3% at the close in New York. BioNTech’s American depositary receipts lost 1.9%.