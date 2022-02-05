Virginia governor touts plan to eliminate grocery tax

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin trumpeted a plan Thursday to eliminate the state's grocery tax at an appearance inside an Alexandria supermarket, promising to counter inflation by entirely slashing what he called a "regressive" policy.
"Today is about tackling the high costs in Virginia - the high costs I believe are unnecessarily borne by those that can afford it the least," he said, speaking to a roundtable of Northern Virginia residents as they snacked on ham sandwiches and fruit.
Much of what's wrong with the economy, he said, can be summed up in the nearly 18% rise in the in the cost of a package of bacon - an increase he attributed to high labor costs as well as policies out of Washington that have jacked up transportation and fuel prices.
"People talk about the supply chain disruption, but we're just seeing added costs in the supply chain as well," said Youngkin, a Republican.
Amid a turbulent first few weeks in office regarding his policies on masks and curriculum in schools, the former private equity executive has pushed a wish list of tax cuts meant to take advantage of the state's billion-dollar tax surplus.
Besides eliminating the state's 1.5% tax on groceries, he has also called for suspending the gasoline tax, issuing one-time tax rebates and doubling Virginia's standard income-tax deduction.
Measures in the budget plan would need to be approved by the General Assembly. A 1% grocery tax from localities would not be affected by Youngkin's proposal.
Asked later at a brief news conference about his controversial email tip line to field complaints from parents and the public about teachers promoting "divisive practices," Youngkin did not say whether his administration would be taking action - only that tipsters would be receiving some sort of reply.
"We're responding to those inquiries to make sure Virginians know we're listening," he said. "That's the job of constituent services."