Virus mutations in Florida mostly infecting minorities; cases rising

PALM BEACH, Fla. — As coronavirus infections once again rise across Florida, the pathogen's more infectious deadly mutations have been found mostly in people of color.
Just 37% of the 2,954 people who caught the variants found in Florida as of Thursday were white, data obtained by The Palm Beach Post show. White people are an estimated 53% of Florida's population.
Latinos comprise 32% of those infected by mutations but 26% of the population.
Black people account for 17% of those infected by variants, and an estimated 17% of Florida residents. An additional 389 people of "other" races have caught the mutations, or 13%; the rest are listed as unknown.
The actual tally of these more infectious and deadly mutations is likely two or three times higher than what's reported, the director of the state-run Palm Beach County health department, Dr. Alina Alonso, has said.
Specialized tests are done only when health officials suspect someone has been infected with a variant. Many could have been missed.
Alonso released the Thursday report. State health officials have yet to regularly publish such reports.
Palm Beach County has the third-most mutations found in the state, with 255 as of Thursday, behind its southern neighbors, Miami-Dade (382) and Broward (838).
By far, the most common coronavirus mutation in Florida is the strain first found in Britain, labeled B.1.1.7, accounting for 88% of variants found in the state so far, or 2,606.
About 9% of mutations found, or 274, are the so-called California variants — B.1.427 and B.1.429 — named after the state where they were first documented.
Rounding out the mutations count are the Brazilian and South African strains. The coronavirus vaccines have been shown to effectively protect against the pathogen's mutations.
About one in six Floridians have been fully vaccinated as of Saturday. State health officials reported that 3,529,783 residents had received either the Moderna and Pfizer booster shots, or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson formula. That's 16.4% of Florida's estimated 21,477,737 residents.