Virus variants worry officials as decline flattens

LOS ANGELES — Federal officials are expressing worry that the decline in national daily coronavirus cases is starting to flatten as one of the variants, from the U.K., is increasing throughout the nation.
They warned against states relaxing COVID-19 restrictions, saying the nation remains at a precarious point that could tip into a fourth surge before more people get vaccinated.
“We are at that very precarious position that we were right before the fall surge — where anything that could perturb that could give us another surge,” Fauci told reporters at a briefing Friday. “We don’t want to be people always looking at the dark side of things, but you want to be realistic. So we have to carefully look at what happens over the next week or so with those numbers before you start making the understandable need to relax on certain restrictions.”
“We couldn’t say it in stronger terms: We think it is a mistake to take our foot off the gas too early, especially when we are accelerating our vaccination efforts right now,” said Andy Slavitt, senior adviser to the White House COVID-19 Response Team.
Since early January, daily cases of the coronavirus and COVID-19 hospitalizations have been dropping, but “the latest data suggests that these declines may be stalling, potentially leveling off at still a very high number,” Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said. “We at CDC consider this a very concerning shift in the trajectory.”
The troubling numbers came on the same day that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said it will rapidly work toward issuing an emergency use authorization for a third vaccine for COVID-19, manufactured by Johnson & Johnson.
The nation is now reporting an average of about 66,350 new daily coronavirus a day over the past week, Walensky said Friday. That’s higher than the comparable figure, 64,000 new cases a day, released Wednesday.
“We are watching these concerning data very closely to see where they will go over the next few days. But it’s important to remember where we are in the pandemic: Things are tenuous. Now is not the time to relax restrictions,” Walensky said. “Cases, hospital admissions and deaths all remain very high, and the recent shift in the pandemic must be taken extremely seriously.”
The recent increase in cases comes as federal officials have voiced alarm about the continued rise in variants nationwide. The increase in cases may be a result of the widening transmission of a variant first identified in Britain, B.1.1.7, that is believed to be 50% more transmissible than the conventional strain of the virus, Walensky said.
The U.K. variant now represents an estimated 10% of coronavirus cases nationwide, Walensky said, up from between 1% to 4% a few weeks ago. Walensky also expressed concern about emerging variants in New York, B.1.526, and the California variant, B.1.427/B.1.429, “that also appear to spread more easily and are contributing to a large fraction of current infections in those areas, adding urgency to the situation.”
“The virus is not done with us. We cannot get comfortable or give into a false sense of security that the worst of the pandemic is behind us. Not now, not when mass vaccination is so very close,” Walensky said. “I know people are tired. They want to get back to life to normal, but we’re not there yet. Give us time. We need to get more vaccines into our communities and to get more people vaccinated.”