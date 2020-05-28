Virus widens health care divide between states

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — Jenny Morones and Courtney Marrs are both working mothers. Both labor to raise three children on low incomes. Both fled abusive relationships.
But because Morones lives in California – a state that expanded its safety net through the Affordable Care Act – she has health coverage. It protected her from financial ruin last year when a severe infection put her in the hospital.
Marrs lives in Texas, which refused to expand Medicaid through the health care law. That's left her and hundreds of thousands of other Texans uninsured. Lack of coverage has forced Marrs to forgo asthma inhalers and dental work on a molar she said was broken in a domestic dispute. "I've been living on Orajel," she said.
Regional differences have long been a hallmark of American health care. But the gap between blue and red states has yawned wider in the 10 years of political battles that followed passage of the 2010 health law, often called Obamacare.
Now, the coronavirus crisis threatens to widen disparities further as tens of millions of Americans lose jobs and health coverage.
'Moving in very different directions'
"Blue states and red states are moving in very different directions," said Drew Altman, head of the nonprofit Kaiser Family Foundation, which studies the U.S. health care system.
Few states illustrate the divergence more starkly than California and Texas, the nation's two most populous states.
California – first under a GOP governor, then through two Democrats – has moved more aggressively than almost any other state to implement and build on the 2010 health care law.
The state expanded expanded Medi-Cal coverage, as its Medicaid program is called, to nearly 4 million previously uninsured adults, built a robustly regulated insurance marketplace, enacted new patient protections and leveraged state power to push hospitals to improve quality and control costs.
The share of working adults without health coverage dropped from nearly a quarter to just 1 in 10 before the current public health crisis, according to federal data compiled by the nonprofit Commonwealth Fund.
"California is a remarkable story," said Anthony Wright, the longtime head of Health Access California, one of the state's leading consumer groups. "We were once a poster child for what was wrong with health care in America, but the state went from laggard to leader."
Texas became the epicenter of Republican resistance to the Affordable Care Act. State leaders blocked Medicaid expansion, leaving more than 750,000 low-income Texans without access to coverage. Even before the coronavirus outbreak, a quarter of working-age Texans lacked health insurance.
The state also refused to establish its own insurance marketplace and dropped quality-improvement initiatives funded by the health care law.
Today, Texas heads an effort by 19 GOP-led states and the Trump administration to get the Supreme Court to invalidate the whole law. That case has continued despite the mounting toll from the pandemic; the justices will consider it in the fall.