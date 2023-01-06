WASHINGTON — The 118th Congress kicked off on a turbulent note Tuesday, as Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) fell short three times in his bid for House speaker.
Twenty hard-right conservatives banded together to reject McCarthy's candidacy and back Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) on the third ballot. Amid the stalemate, the House voted to adjourn Tuesday evening without yet selecting a speaker.
House Republicans' hectic first day does not bode well for their ability to advance legislation - including possible energy and environmental measures - over the next two years, according to Democratic lawmakers, lobbyists, analysts and activists.
"I expect that the next two years on the GOP side are going to be pure chaos," said R.L. Miller, a Democratic National Committee member and founder of the advocacy group Climate Hawks Vote. "Nothing constructive is going to happen."
Rep. Kathy Castor (D-Fla.), the former chair of the House Select Committee on the Climate Crisis, which Republicans disbanded when they took control of the chamber, echoed that sentiment.
"The GOP here in the House, they cannot determine a speaker. I think it's very emblematic of the fact that they are in chaos," Castor said.
"And the same goes when it comes to the climate emergency we're living in that is so costly to American families and businesses," she added. "I think they're completely on the wrong track."
Last summer, McCarthy unveiled a strategy outlining how Republicans would address climate change, energy and environmental issues if their party gained control of the House. The strategy called for boosting domestic oil and gas production, despite warnings from scientists that fossil fuels are a primary driver of global warming, and it included few specific policy proposals.
In 'prove me' mode
Rich Gold, the head of the public policy practice at the law and lobbying firm Holland & Knight, said the drama over the speakership foreshadowed further infighting between more moderate House Republicans and their staunchly conservative colleagues.
"We're definitely in a position in this Congress where the ability of the House to get the most basic things done is going to have to be in 'prove me' mode," he said.
In particular, Gold predicted it would be difficult for the House to pass a controversial energy bill introduced by Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.), who has sought to speed up the permitting process for the nation's energy infrastructure. Many Republicans would probably balk at a permitting measure with robust provisions aimed at bolstering renewable energy, he said.
Of course, any party-line Republican bills that pass the House will probably die in the Democratic-controlled Senate anyway, a dynamic that Miller and others acknowledged.
"I'm willing to go out on a limb and say that they cannot pass anything significant that the Senate will also pass and President Biden will sign," Miller said.
Energy proposals
Meanwhile, incoming House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-La.) on Friday outlined legislation that will be brought to the floor for a vote in the next two weeks, including two bills that would limit releases of oil from the nation's strategic reserve.
One bill would bar the sale of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve to entities controlled by the Chinese Communist Party.
The other would prohibit the release of oil from the reserve without a plan to increase oil and gas production on federal lands.
Last spring, President Biden ordered the gradual release of 180 million barrels of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve in an effort to lower gasoline prices. But critics, including many Republicans, have argued that Biden is misusing the reserve for his own political purposes.
Scalise, who has been discussed as a potential speaker but has publicly backed McCarthy, told reporters Tuesday that House Republicans "wanted to start with some things on [the reserve], which we're seeing President Biden raid to cover for his failed policies."
He added that Republicans plan to eventually pursue "a lot of bills to lower energy costs and have a good energy strategy that allows us to create our own energy so we don't have to rely on foreign countries."
But all those initial policy plans are on hold while House Republicans battle over who should be speaker.