War in Ukraine hits 100-day mark; grain and sanctions in focus

KYIV, Ukraine — Ukraine called for more help but said it was still holding its own in the besieged eastern city of Severodonetsk as the war reached the 100-day mark on Friday.
The stalemate on the ground was summed up by both sides claiming small victories, with Ukraine's parliamentary speaker Ruslan Stefanchuk saying his country needed more and better military equipment from the West.
"Waiting and hesitation costs lives. One day costs around 100 soldiers' lives and 500 or more wounded," Stefanchuk told dpa on a visit to Berlin to meet Chancellor Olaf Scholz.
Also Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin said he is willing to help boost Ukrainian grain deliveries, Senegalese leader Macky Sall said following a meeting between the pair aimed at limiting the humanitarian crisis.
Russia's invasion of Ukraine, a major global wheat grower, has sent prices soaring as grain exports dwindle due to the conflict.
In contrast, deliveries of Russian oil via sea to the European Union are now officially impossible as the latest round of EU sanctions against Moscow came into force.
Stefanchuk's trip coincided with the German parliament agreeing to change the constitution, paving the way for a landmark €100-billion ($107 billion) investment in the armed forces which could ultimately help Ukraine. Scholz announced on Wednesday that more heavy weapons would be supplied to Kyiv.
The Ukrainian military reported that it had managed to hold its positions in the strategically important city of Severodonetsk.
"Fighting continues in the center of Severodonetsk," the Ukrainian general staff said in its situation report, adding that Russian forces were continually shelling Ukrainian positions in the city, as well as in the suburbs.
In addition, the general staff reported Russian airstrikes on the village of Myrna Dolyna and unsuccessful attempts to storm the nearby settlements of Metyolkin and Bilohorivka.
Russian attempts to cut Severodonetsk off from supply lines farther west were also unsuccessful, the Ukrainian report said.
The Russian military meanwhile said it had launched further missile and artillery strikes in Ukraine as well as airstrikes.
The Defense Ministry in Moscow said more than 360 "nationalists" had been eliminated while 49 weapon systems and military vehicles had been destroyed.
It was not possible to verify the reports independently.
The Ukrainian government also said Russia had damaged 370 cultural sites over the last 100 days, including many churches.
Meanwhile, the displaced mayor of the captured Ukrainian city of Mariupol accused Russia of holding the remaining citizens hostage.
Vadym Boichenko said there are still about 100,000 residents in the city who are unable to flee to safe Ukrainian territory. He believes Russia is keeping them there to make it more difficult for Ukraine to mount a counter-offensive.
"They are being held there by Russian troops and practically used as human shields," he said in Kiev.
His comments came as a sixth round of EU sanctions targeting Russian oil, Russian banks and Russian military officials entered into legal force after publication in the EU Official Journal.
EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Twitter the package was "a big blow to Putin’s war chest."
The punitive measures on the Kremlin for invading Ukraine come into legal effect after long, drawn-out negotiations to convince Hungary and other landlocked EU countries to agree to a partial ban on Russian oil.
The package targets Russian oil delivered by sea but exempts oil that moves via pipeline such as the Soviet-era Druzhba pipeline, which connects Russia with several Eastern and Central European countries.
Russian oil exports will clearly be hit, but the future of Ukrainian grain exports remains a huge issue of concern for the wider world.
International wheat prices have risen for a fourth consecutive month, up 5.6% in May alone, the UN’s Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) reported, with the war having a big impact on what is a major global region for grain production.
Grain deliveries from Ukraine are to top Moscow’s diplomatic agenda over the days ahead, Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov said.
Many countries are facing soaring food prices and a humanitarian crisis could result in places such as Africa, experts predict.