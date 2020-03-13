NEW YORK – Former movie producer Harvey Weinstein was sentenced on Wednesday to 23 years in prison for sexual assault and rape after giving a rambling court statement sympathizing with men accused of sexual misconduct during the #MeToo era.
The sentence was handed down in Manhattan criminal court by Justice James Burke, with Weinstein’s lawyer Donna Rotunno afterward denouncing the prison term as “obscene” and “cowardly” and saying the judge and jury “caved” under the pressure of the #MeToo movement against sexual abuse and harassment.
Weinstein was taken to New York’s Rikers Island jail following the sentencing. Hours later, he was transported to Bellevue Hospital in Manhattan for “ongoing heart problems and chest pains,” Juda Engelmayer, a spokesman for Weinstein, said in an email. Weinstein underwent surgery at Bellevue to clear a heart blockage last week.
Engelmayer said “we are hopeful he will be held overnight for observation given his recent heart procedure less than a week ago and his ongoing medical issues.”
A jury on Feb. 24 found Weinstein – once one of Hollywood’s most influential men – guilty of sexually assaulting former production assistant Mimi Haleyi and raping former aspiring actress Jessica Mann. The length of the sentence means Weinstein may spend the rest of his life incarcerated, considering he is 67 and has health issues. Defense lawyers had recommended the minimum possible five years in prison.
Weinstein, Haleyi and Mann all addressed the court during the sentencing hearing. The two women spoke of the trauma they have endured since Weinstein attacked them, with Haleyi saying, “It scarred me deeply, mentally and emotionally, perhaps irreparably, perhaps forever.”
Mann added, “I am forced to carry that experience until I die.”
Addressing the court from a wheelchair behind the defense table, Weinstein said, “I’m totally confused.”
Prosecutors portrayed Weinstein as a serial predator who had manipulated women with promises of career advancement in Hollywood, coaxing them to hotel rooms or private apartments and then overpowering and violently attacking them.