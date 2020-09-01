CAMERON, La. — As floodwaters from Hurricane Laura began to subside, Highway 27, the lone road leading south into this tiny coastal town, finally became passable Sunday. Many living here were able to see their homes for the first time since Laura crashed through, and the level of destruction made it clear that officials' warnings of the storm's "unsurvivable" nature were accurate.
The houses that remained standing seemed far beyond repair, and most were still surrounded by – or fully submerged in – murky floodwaters. Concrete foundation slabs were all that remained of other homes.
There often was no rubble to sift after winds strong enough to smash brick coupled with a towering storm surge to wash away structures and their contents as if they had never existed.
On the side of the main road through Cameron, Nancy Miller, 57, was weeping, unable to look at her property. Floodwaters had crushed her trailer, covering her life's possessions in mud. The yard beneath the trailer's 14-foot elevated platform was still covered in knee-deep water.
"This is our third time with this. I don't know about coming back," Miller said as she cried. "I really don't know this time. I love Cameron. Everyone here went to school together, and our moms and dads went to school together before that. It's a long generation of families that live here.
"But we've had Rita. Then Ike. And now Laura. Three times is really hard."
The unrelenting series of damaging hurricanes in such a short period of time has underscored the notion that this area is a fragile coastal paradise, its slate wiped clean multiple times in one generation.
'This is home'
Bridget Jones-Curtis, 49, also was born and raised in Cameron, and after Laura passed through, she found her home on a satellite image and was pleased to see it was one of the few in town still standing. But when she arrived here and saw it Sunday, she immediately noticed what the satellite could not: An entire side of her house had been obliterated. Water had poured into the open wall, and wind gusts took most of her things.
A trailer had blown beneath her elevated house, and the two cars her family left parked there before the storm were missing.
"We don't even see them nowhere," she said. "They're gone. Totally gone."
The stairs to Jones-Curtis' home had swept away, so her 28-year-old son, Nathaniel, vaulted up into the open side. His mother's kitchen chairs were still tucked in around the table, he said, but all of the pictures in the house had blown off the walls. The bathroom was untouched, but many irreplaceable items were either missing or drenched beyond repair.
"Babe, the closet is gone!" Jones-Curtis yelled to her husband.
She and her family do not have insurance, and they had to scrape together gas money just to drive here. Jones-Curtis lost her job at a hospital when the coronavirus pandemic hit. Her husband, Claude Curtis, a certified pipe fitter, was set to start an offshore refinery job in two weeks. But when the family got to Cameron on Sunday, Curtis, 43, realized the tools he needs for that job had disappeared.
"Lord, I don't know what we gonna do," he said. "We're in bad shape, I tell ya."
They're not going to leave Cameron, that much was certain.
"I have eight children. My two youngest got to be raised up where I was raised up at," Jones-Curtis said. "I'm coming back here. This is home."