The wildfires that swept through parts of Maui last week are now the deadliest in modern U.S. history, killing more than 100 people and leaving behind a path of destruction that will require billions of dollars in recovery efforts. As crews search for hundreds of missing people, the death toll is rising day by day and a housing crisis is unfolding for survivors.
Fanned by strong winds from a hurricane, the fires decimated homes and businesses and devastated the historic town of Lahaina. Thousands of people were forced to evacuate, creating harrowing scenes as people were stuck in traffic and jumped into the ocean to escape the flames.
President Biden will travel to Hawaii next week and has pledged to give the state "everything it needs." Hundreds of Federal Emergency Management Agency personnel are on the ground. Meanwhile, Native Hawaiians have led grass-roots relief efforts, saying the government is lagging. No emergency sirens were activated during the wildfires, and residents of Lahaina have criticized the government's handling of the fire and its aftermath.
As the full toll of the fires is still unknown, Maui faces a steep and uncertain recovery. Here's what we know about the Hawaii wildfires.
The damage is extensive
The fires, which began Aug. 7 and 8, have burned parts of Maui and the island of Hawaii, also called the Big Island. In West Maui, the town of Lahaina was devastated, block after block reduced to smoldering ruins.
The fire caused billions of dollars in damage and burned nearly 3,000 structures, state officials have said. It created an immediate housing shortage around Lahaina and raised concerns about long-term displacement.
The fire also damaged or destroyed some of Lahaina's historic landmarks, many of which were relics from the era of missionaries and sailors. The town is a sacred place for Native Hawaiians and was the capital of the Hawaiian Kingdom for the first half of the 19th century.
The burning probably left behind toxins that could have long-term environmental effects on the state's waters, corals, plants and wildlife, said officials, who closed public access to Lahaina.
A difficult search for victims
The official death toll was 106 as of Tuesday evening. At the start of the week, Hawaii Gov. Josh Green (D) expected the number to increase by up to 20 people per day until crews are finished searching. That could take as long as 10 days, he told CBS News.
Roughly 1,300 people are still missing, officials said Tuesday evening. The search for those missing has been difficult because parts of Lahaina and Kula were still on fire as of Monday evening, maintaining high temperatures and hazardous conditions. Crews using cadaver dogs had completed searches of about 32% of the area burned by wildfires as of Tuesday evening. Up to 90% of the area is expected to be covered by the weekend, Maui Police Chief John Pelletier said.
So far, the remains of only five victims have been identified. County authorities publicly identified two of them Tuesday evening as Robert Dyckman, 74, and Buddy Jantoc, 79. Some victims have been identified using fingerprints, Pelletier said. Green encouraged those with missing family members or friends to submit DNA samples to help identify other victims.
Where fires broke out
The fires broke out on the islands of Hawaii and Maui. The worst devastation was concentrated in West Maui around Lahaina, but fires have also burned in the island's southern and Upcountry regions. Maui has a population of more than 164,000 people. Lahaina's population was about 12,700 in 2020, according to census estimates.
As of Tuesday evening, the fire in Lahaina had burned an estimated 2,170 acres and was 85% contained; the Upcountry/Kula fire had burned an estimated 678 acres and was 75% contained; and the Pulehu/Kihei fire in South Maui was 100% contained, according to Maui County.
The fires may have been caused by downed power lines
The cause of the wildfires is under investigation. However, video and data reviewed by The Washington Post showed that power lines probably caused the first reported blaze on Maui, on Aug. 7, adding to evidence that utility equipment may have sparked fires during the high winds.
Before the blazes broke out, the state had been under red-flag warnings for strong winds linked to Hurricane Dora that could trigger fire conditions. The state has also been suffering from a drought, with severe conditions in parts of Maui.
Hawaiian Electric, the state's utility, has come under scrutiny for not responding to the forecast fire threat by shutting down power to the area. The utility's chief executive, Shelee Kimura, on Monday defended the decision not to cut off power, saying electricity was needed for Lahaina's water pumps to operate.
Climate change was one of many factors
Climate change has contributed to rising temperatures and stronger hurricanes and is connected to an increase in fire risks. But the Hawaii blazes were not caused solely by climate change, and climate change's influence on the strong winds and drought that helped charge the fire was probably indirect, The Post reported last week.
The fires were fueled by a multitude of factors, scientists said, including a proliferation of nonnative grasses in West Maui that served as highly combustible fuel for the fires. The fire, many say, is a type of compound disaster that is at risk of becoming increasingly common as climate change, extreme weather and human activity converge.
Deadliest US fire in more than a century
The fire's death toll surpassed that of the 2018 Camp fire in Paradise, Calif., which killed 85 people, making the Maui fires the deadliest in the United States in more than a century. The Lahaina fire moved over a much smaller area than the Camp fire, which covered more than 150,000 acres.
Hawaii has had wildfires before under dry conditions and drought. This time, however, the blaze made a sudden sweep into a populated town, and its severity surprised officials.
Housing crunch, tourism concerns
Residents have raised concerns about tourists vacationing on the island while Maui recovers from the wildfire. Some say that visitors will be using resources such as accommodations, clean water and food that locals need right now, and that vacationing is in bad taste given the devastation and grief Lahaina is facing.
Officials, however, are encouraging visitors to explore areas of the island that were not directly affected by the fire. Tourism brings billions of dollars and millions of visitors to Hawaii each year, accounting for 70% of every dollar generated on Maui, according to the island's economic development board. "It would be potentially catastrophic if no one traveled to the island," Green, the governor, said Monday.
Locals are also worried about non-natives worsening Maui's housing crunch. The fires flattened entire neighborhoods and displaced residents whose families have lived on the island for generations.
Some Lahaina residents have also reported receiving calls from real estate agents offering to buy their burned properties, prompting fears of predatory buying. The governor said Tuesday the state would provide residents with pro bono attorneys, and he asked the state attorney general for a moratorium on sales of fire-affected properties.
Rebuilding
The fire has left thousands of locals with no homes. About 86% of the structures burned down by the wildfire were residential, Green said Monday.
The governor said that arrangements for about 2,000 housing units have been made: More than 500 hotel rooms and 1,000 Airbnb units were ready Tuesday, and hundreds of people have volunteered to open their homes to host displaced families.
The government said it believes people will need housing for at least 36 weeks, but housing assistance will continue past that, given the destruction.
Biden's major disaster declaration unlocked FEMA aid for those who have lost their homes and for public infrastructure. The agency has also launched a one-time $700 assistance payment for affected residents. About 3,400 people have already registered with FEMA, and 1,200 have received payments, said Keith Turi, FEMA's deputy associate administrator for response and recovery.
Efforts to reunify family members are still underway by the government, volunteers and the Red Cross. Out of the roughly 2,500 calls for reunification that the Red Cross has received since Maui's wildfires began, about 800 have been resolved, said a spokesperson for the Red Cross.
How to help those affected
Scores of organizations are on the ground in Maui helping with the crisis. Those who want to help can donate to Maui United Way, which is accepting donations to provide direct relief to families and local nonprofits; the Maui Food Bank, which is providing meals for thousands of displaced residents; or many other organizations that are accepting donations.
The Post reported Saturday that many of the boats laden with relief supplies reaching Maui were not sent by a federal or state agency but by residents, led mostly by Native Hawaiians who have been coordinating a large-scale disaster relief effort serving everyone in need. As the response has worn on, the greatest needs have shifted. Generators, fuel and Starlink satellite internet systems would be most useful, volunteers say.