White House: 15M COVID-19 shots will roll out to children by next week

CLINICAL TRIAL: Bridgette Melo, 5, reacts as she holds the hand of her father, Jim Melo, during her inoculation of one of two reduced doses of the Pfizer-BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine during a trial at Duke University in Durham, North Carolina, on Sept. 28, 2021, in a still image from video. Shawn Rocco/Duke University/Handout via Reuters