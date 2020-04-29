WASHINGTON — Pressure mounted Monday on the White House and Congress to develop a national strategy to test Americans for exposure to the novel coronavirus, as health and economic experts said the current patchwork of testing efforts is insufficient to allow the economy to reopen safely.
Governors, congressional leaders and public health officials have pressed for a robust testing plan from the federal government, insisting that frequent and widespread testing is crucial to ending the stay-home orders that have idled businesses across much of the country.
President Donald Trump responded Monday by announcing what the White House called a "blueprint" for increasing testing capacity. But it leaves the onus on states to develop their own plans and rapid-response programs. A White House document said the federal role would include "strategic direction and technical assistance," as well as the ability to "align laboratory testing supplies and capacity with existing and anticipated laboratory needs."
The federal government was described as the "supplier of last resort."
Trump outlined the effort at a White House news conference where he was joined by some major retailers, who said they had increased the rate of testing and the production of medical supplies. They predicted that they would accelerate in the month ahead, doubling their rate of testing and the number of sites that would be available to the public.
The administration's top testing official, meanwhile, promised that the United States would conduct at least 8 million tests a month by the end of May.
But a previous high-profile public-private initiative announced by the president in March – partnering with companies to open up scores of testing sites on their properties across the country – has been slow to materialize.
Trump insisted that the nation will have the necessary testing, but it was unclear how the plan would work.
"Now there are big believers in testing and then there are some governors that don't feel as strongly about it at all, you understand, that they feel much differently about it, but we're going with maximum testing because it's something we're very capable of doing, but will be much more than doubled," he told reporters.
The president's remarks came as U.S. deaths passed 55,000 and have not yet peaked, while confirmed cases neared 1 million. The United States remains the country with the most reported deaths worldwide during the pandemic.
Over the past week, the United States has been reporting an average of about 218,000 tests daily. That total is far lower than the nation's potential testing capacity, reflecting shortages of testing kits and laboratory supplies. A slide presented during a White House briefing last week suggested that testing machines now present in state, private and commercial settings can process about 2.14 million tests per day.