White House, Democrats set deadline for relief bill

WASHINGTON — White House negotiators on Tuesday vowed to work "around the clock" with congressional Democrats to try to reach a deal on coronavirus relief by the end of this week, as the pandemic takes a heavy toll on American life.
Following an afternoon meeting of the four main negotiators, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin raised the possibility of a deal by week's end, which could clear the way for votes in the Senate and House of Representatives.
Mnuchin said negotiators would now "work around the clock" and have set a timeline "so that the legislation can be then passed next week" if a tentative deal is in hand.
But Mnuchin warned that "we're not going anywhere close" to the $3.4 trillion that Democrats have been seeking. He did not elaborate.
Two more negotiating sessions were expected on Wednesday.
"Do we believe that we can get the kind of bold, strong bill that America needs? We do," Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said in his most upbeat assessment yet.
Since last week, House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Schumer have huddled with Mnuchin and White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows to close wide disagreements that still exist.
As the four negotiators gathered in the Capitol, differences remained on unemployment benefits for workers made jobless by the epidemic, as well as liability protections for businesses, a moratorium on housing evictions and funding for schools, state and local governments and election security.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who has not joined the talks, said he would support any deal the two sides agreed on after members of his own caucus last week rebelled against his $1 trillion proposal.
Earlier, the White House accused Democrats of "making an absolute mockery" of negotiations and threatened unilateral action if a deal is not reached soon.
"We're still engaging with them, but this president has been clear: He is ready to act on this," said White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany.