WASHINGTON – The White House is cutting back its holiday party season this year, opting instead for "open houses" that will let people see its Christmas decorations, officials said Tuesday, a reflection of the persistent pandemic that threatens to disrupt Americans' year-end festivities for a second straight season.
The holiday party circuit in Washington usually kicks into full gear by mid-December – culminating in a series of glitzy receptions at the White House for diplomats, lawmakers and others – but this year President Joe Biden's aides have settled on events that do not entail large gatherings.
White House officials were at pains to emphasize that this does not mean they will ignore the holiday season, and Biden is not fully abandoning large get-togethers with wealthy and powerful associates. He posed for photos and spoke Tuesday evening at a Democratic National Committee holiday celebration, where some 400 party donors, senior staffers, labor leaders and other dignitaries gathered on a hotel rooftop, officials said. In his speech, Biden told guests he felt bad the pandemic had limited who could visit the White House.
"I have to admit to you, I have one serious regret," Biden said. "I had hoped by now each one of you who had helped us get to where we are would have had full access to the White House. I mean that sincerely. We had all kinds of plans. We thought we were going to be in a position," due to vaccinations, he added.
The event stood out in a month that is normally dotted with VIP events featuring the president, but which has been upended this year by a recent increase in coronavirus infections and the emergence of the new omicron variant, which scientists are still studying.
"It doesn't look exactly like it has always looked here," said White House press secretary Jen Psaki. "But we are going to continue to celebrate, to embrace the holiday season and look for ways we can do that."
Still, the absence of the usual string of celebratory gatherings at a festively adorned White House is a highly visible sign that the pandemic continues to shadow American life, even at the highest levels.
The holiday party season in the past has also been a chance for the White House to give allies face time with the president, strengthen connections with power brokers and mingle with reporters who cover the beat. Attendees have relished the chance to stand in a long line, speak briefly with the president and snap a photo with him for their mantle.
Cognizant of these factors, White House officials sought to hit upbeat notes when describing the activities they have in the works for the holidays. But it was clear those activities would not be in line with the pre-pandemic celebrations that presidents have long hosted and many hoped would return this year.
Celine Gounder, an epidemiologist and infectious-diseases specialist who advised the Biden administration's transition team on the coronavirus, said that throwing a party seemed reasonable, as long as guests were not packed "like sardines."
Asked what factors the White House should consider when planning holiday gatherings, Gounder stressed that outdoor events are generally far safer than indoor gatherings. With proper safety protocols, holiday celebrations can still happen at the White House and elsewhere, she said.
"It's not like omicron has to be the Scrooge of our Christmas season," she said.
The Washington Post's Roxanne Roberts contributed to this report.