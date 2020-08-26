The Republican National Convention, with its planned use of the White House as backdrop and speeches from administration officials, is breaking norms and bringing admonitions from ethics experts, with some suggesting President Donald Trump himself could potentially violate provisions of federal laws meant to ensure official authority is used for public good.
Trump administration officials have been repeatedly cited over the years for violating federal laws concerning government ethics. On Sunday, the watchdog group Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington accused Trump's chief of staff, Mark Meadows, of violating the Hatch Act when he criticized Democratic nominee Joe Biden during an interview on Fox News in his official capacity.
But some experts say plans for the convention, which began Monday in Charlotte, North Carolina, are unlike any past breaches.
"Obviously this administration has bent and broken the law on repeated occasions to boost the president's reelection prospects," said Donald Sherman, deputy director of CREW. "I think these are new, unprecedented steps."
CREW has filed numerous complaints against Trump officials and says transgressions have gone unpunished. White House counselor Kellyanne Conway is a "repeat offender," the Office of Special Counsel wrote in a June 2019 letter. The Trump-appointed special counsel, who investigates complaints of ethics violations, recommended Conway be fired, but the White House declined.
Conway, White House senior adviser Ivanka Trump, social media director Dan Scavino and other administration officials are scheduled to speak at the four-day convention, raising questions about federal employees participating in partisan politicking.
Michael R. Pompeo plans to speak to the RNC while he is in Israel on an official mission, breaking the long-held tradition of secretaries of state avoiding partisan politics. Sherman said Pompeo's appearance was "perhaps worse because it's obvious he's on official government business."
First lady Melania Trump is scheduled to speak Tuesday from the White House Rose Garden, and the president will give his main convention speech Thursday from the South Lawn.
"Trump giving his convention speech on the South Lawn is the clearest conceivable violation of the Hatch Act," Richard Stengel, a former Obama administration official, wrote on Twitter. "(Hundreds) of White House staffers would be violating it, not to mention charges of criminal appropriation of Congressional funds for political purposes."