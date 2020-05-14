For weeks, people in rural communities in Nebraska charted the rise of coronavirus cases at the state's several meatpacking plants. First, there were handfuls, and then, many more.
As of the first week of May, public health officials reported 96 at the Tyson plant in Madison; 237 at the JBS plant in Grand Island; and 123 arising from the Smithfield plant in Crete.
There were other cases around the state, too, and the counts were climbing. At least three were reportedly dead.
Then the numbers stopped.
In a change initiated last week, Gov. Pete Ricketts, a Republican, announced at a news conference that state health officials would no longer share figures about how many workers have been infected at each plant. The big companies weren't sharing numbers either, creating a silence that leaves workers, their families and the rest of the public blind to the severity of the crisis at each plant.
"What are you hiding?" said Vy Mai, whose grandfather died of the novel coronavirus after being exposed to her aunt and uncle, both employed by a Smithfield plant in Crete. "If the 'essential' workers are being treated fairly and protected at meatpacking plants, why aren't we allowed to know the numbers?"
Around the United States, meatpacking plants have been associated with some of the worst outbreaks of the pandemic: Of the 30 counties in the laur States with the highest per capita prevalence of the coronavirus last week, 10 are home to major meatpacking plants.
Of those 30 counties, four are in Nebraska.
Ricketts has said the numbers can be unreliable because some people who have tested positive have given misleading information about where they work. He recommended that local health departments withhold the case counts unless they get permission from the plants.
The company officials declined to share numbers, citing privacy concerns and the fast-moving nature of the virus. They note that they are implementing worker protections at their plants.
But workers and advocates say that without knowing how many infections have occurred at a plant, it is impossible to know how effective any such precautions have been.
'Wrong decision at the wrong time'
"Governor Ricketts is taking steps to conceal testing results from the communities and workers that need it the most – this is a wrong decision at the wrong time," Mark Lauritsen of the United Food and Commercial Workers, which represents many meat plants, said in a statement. "Workers, communities and companies all deserve this information so that we can make these essential workers as safe as possible. Transparency and honesty builds trust, ensures safety and keeps the food system functioning."
Ricketts said last week that 1,005 workers at meatpacking plants have tested positive for the virus, but he said that numbers from individual plants would not be announced.
"We do have aggregate data that we are tracking at the state, but that's the only way we're going to present it – as the aggregate," Ricketts said. "We have had people who are not telling the truth with regard to their place of employment."
However, union officials said the case counts are surely rising because several large meat plants around the country, including two in Nebraska, are still in the process of testing their workers.