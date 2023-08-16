DES MOINES - All but one Republican candidate for president will head to Iowa in the next 10 days for one of the state's most famous political traditions: the Iowa State Fair.
The event - one of the largest state fairs in the country - allows presidential hopefuls to meet directly with key voters in the party's first-in-the-nation caucus state. Candidates are tested on their ability to field questions from supporters, dozens of reporters and even hecklers who follow them as they sample fair-food staples and meet with state elected officials.
This year's fair will feature 13 presidential candidates, more than 60 foods on a stick and, of course, one iconic 600-pound cow sculpted from butter.
What is the Iowa State Fair?
It is one of the biggest political events leading up to January's Iowa caucuses and unofficially kicks off the fall campaign season.
Presidential candidates typically attend the fair in hopes that a strong performance here will boost them in their quest for the nomination, and it offers an opportunity to meet directly with the Iowans they hope to persuade to caucus for them five months from now.
The fair, which attracts more than a million people to Des Moines each year, kicks off Thursday and ends on Aug. 20, and it's a critical opportunity for candidates to gain support with voters before the first Republican primary debate, on Aug. 23.
Which politicians are scheduled to attend?
All the major Republican presidential candidates, except for former New Jersey governor Chris Christie, are scheduled to attend.
Former president Donald Trump, the front-runner for the nomination, announced he will attend Saturday, but he will not participate in a conversation with Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds (R), whom he has recently criticized. Trump will also skip the Des Moines Register's Political Soapbox, a mainstay event where candidates are given 20 minutes to make their campaign pitches and answer questions directly from fairgoers. His visit will coincide with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis's planned day at the fair, setting up a head-to-head between Trump and his most viable challenger so far.
In addition to Trump and DeSantis, GOP candidates expected to attend the event include former North Dakota governor Doug Burgum, conservative radio host Larry Elder, former U.N. ambassador Nikki Haley, former congressman Will Hurd, former Arkansas governor Asa Hutchinson, former vice president Mike Pence, tech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, Sen. Tim Scott and Miami Mayor Francis Suarez.
As for the Democrats, the DNC voted in February to replace Iowa as the first nominating state, rendering it irrelevant to securing the party's nomination. Still, both of President Biden's long-shot challengers - Marianne Williamson and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. - plan to attend the fair.
What do presidential candidates do there?
Most candidates will take the stage at the Register's Political Soapbox, though not Trump or DeSantis, the two polling front-runners. The Soapbox offers a chance for a brief speech, but in the past, candidates have faced hecklers and tough questions shouted from passing attendees.
All of the Republican candidates except Trump will also participate in "fair-side chats" with Reynolds, the governor.
And most candidates hope to make common ground with working-class people. They will flip pork chops and sample Iowa's notorious fried foods while trying to avoid awkward photos of themselves eating. Many will visit the fair's famous butter sculpture of a cow, and those with young families may try out some of the rides or the giant slide with their children.
An unscientific but beloved Iowa tradition is the corn kernel poll, where fairgoers drop a kernel into a jar corresponding to their preferred presidential candidate. Candidates are known to stop by to vote for themselves and check their levels of support.
Other candidates may man a booth for the state Republican Party or tour the fairgrounds with Iowa's all-GOP congressional delegation and other state and local officials.
What are some of the biggest moments in recent Iowa State Fair history?
In 2015, Trump made a grand entrance by arriving at the fair by helicopter - and then offering Iowa children rides in it, telling one he was Batman.
His challengers drew attention for other reasons: Gov. John Kasich ate three pork chops in 30 mins, Christie was interrupted by animal rights protesters, and Sen. Ted Cruz was confronted by actor Elliot Page on LGBTQ protections.
In summer 2019, it was Democrats' turn to storm the fair with a field of more than 20 candidates. Vegan Sen. Cory Booker ended weeks of speculation over how he would partake in the fair foods by devouring a fried peanut butter and jelly sandwich, and entrepreneur Andrew Yang chomped on a turkey leg as he spoke to reporters. Pete Buttigieg, the former South Bend, Ind., mayor, rode down the giant slide, and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand made sure her son voted for her, not one of her rivals, by guiding his hand at the corn poll.
Does going there help the candidates?
The fair offers candidates a unique opportunity to showcase their retail politics skills, gain national recognition and prove themselves as relatable people - or just the opposite, should they have a gaffe or become a meme for their behavior at the event.
In 2011, Mitt Romney said "Corporations are people, my friend" - a line that came to haunt his campaign. In 2007, another candidate was dogged by their choice of footwear: a pair of fancy loafers not befitting the fair environment. Candidates are under a microscope at the event, given the large amount of face time with Iowans and constant media presence.
Candidates have also suffered from ordering the "wrong snack," like John F. Kerry, who went for a smoothie at the event.
Other fair moments have become instant memes, like Ted Cruz's tweet about his daughter's love of butter or former U.S. representative John Delaney's solo ride down the giant slide.
While good politicking at the fair isn't an indicator of who will become president, a strong performance can refresh a struggling campaign or elevate political underdogs into the national spotlight. As long as Iowa is the first in the nation to caucus, the Iowa State Fair is viewed as a must-attend event for any candidate with presidential aspirations.