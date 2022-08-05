‘Winning issue’: US abortion groups hail victory in Kansas

BIG WIN: Iman Alsaden, chief medical officer for Planned Parenthood Great Plains, and Kelsey Rhodes of Kansas City hug as they and Kansans for Constitutional Freedom supporters celebrate a victory at the polls Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, at the Overland Park Convention Center, 6000 College Blvd. The group backed a "No" vote on the constitutional amendment, which if passed, removes the right to an abortion from the Kansas constitution. Tammy Ljungblad/Kansas City Star