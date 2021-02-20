Winter storm confronts Biden with early leadership test

WASHINGTON - President Joe Biden has quickly approved states of emergency in Texas, Oklahoma and Louisiana. He has spoken with the governors of seven states hit hard by cold and snow. His administration has coordinated the delivery of supplies and other assistance.
Facing the first major natural disaster of his tenure - the kind of event that can emerge unexpectedly and throw an administration off course - Biden so far has tried to showcase a competent and by-the-books government, rather than make dramatic gestures.
"Jill and I are keeping Texas, Oklahoma, and other impacted states in our prayers," Biden wrote on Twitter on Thursday. "I've declared states of emergency, authorized FEMA to provide generators and supplies, and am ready to fulfill additional requests."
Competent government was a central promise of Biden's campaign, and personal empathy has long been part of his identity. The Texas storm arguably calls for both, and it confronts Biden with an early leadership test for his young presidency.
So far, Biden has not opted for higher-profile gestures such as visiting the stricken areas, making public remarks or seizing on electrical failures to push his infrastructure plan. His administration is immersed in the fight against the coronavirus epidemic, and White House press secretary Jen Psaki said a presidential trip could disrupt police and rescue efforts in the disaster zone.
Still, the White House on Thursday sought to make the case that the administration is doing what it can. It announced that the Federal Emergency Management Agency has provided 60 generators to Texas to keep hospitals powered and water pumps running. FEMA has also supplied 729,000 liters of water, 225,000 meals, 10,000 wool blankets and 50,000 cotton blankets, officials said.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, a Republican, said he would ask the White House for a "major disaster declaration" in addition to the emergency status that already was granted. The new aid, aimed at long-term repair rather than immediate rescue, would let Texans apply for help with expenses such as replacing broken pipes. "The past several days have been beyond challenging, but with every passing hour we are restoring power and water for families across Texas," Abbott said.
Robert J. Fenton Jr., the acting FEMA administrator, said in an interview that the agency has a presence in nearly 15 states and is monitoring the fallout from power and water supply failures and preparing for possible flooding when temperatures rise.
But the unusual storm creates some challenges as the administration deals with multiple crises, including the pandemic. Fenton said Biden requested a briefing on the storm on Tuesday, but Fenton was in Los Angeles opening a coronavirus vaccination site, and another FEMA official, David Bibo, had to conduct the briefing.
"He is engaged," Fenton said of Biden. "He's phoning governors, he's leaning on us to provide assistance early."
Not everyone in Texas is satisfied. State Rep. Bob Hall, a Republican, blamed the failures on several factors, including ailing infrastructure and a state power grid that needs improvement. But he also said he viewed the federal response as inadequate.
"I have seen nothing from the federal government in response except they were going to offer up some generators," Hall said. But he also added that he would be skeptical if federal help came with restrictions.
"I would be very concerned about any strings the federal government wants to attach," said Hall, who used a hairdryer and a lightbulb - an incandescent one, not an LED - to warm his frozen pipes at his home near Dallas. "Especially green energy-related."
One top White House aide said the government is relying in part on the network that sprang up as part of the federal response to the novel coronavirus.
"There is a silver lining to the very dark cloud of covid, which is that our FEMA teams have been deeply embedded for quite a long time," Liz Sherwood-Randall, Biden's homeland security adviser, told reporters. "There's a great deal of familiarity among the people involved in needing to work these issues now - because they've been working for quite a while on covid response."