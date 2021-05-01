Woman who returned Lady Gaga's French bulldogs is among 5 arrested in pet theft

About two months after thieves violently accosted pop star Lady Gaga's dog walker, shooting him and stealing her French bulldogs, five people were arrested in connection with the incident, including the person who returned the dogs, authorities announced Thursday.
Los Angeles police alleged that the men who confronted the singer's dog walker - James Jackson, 18, Jaylin White, 19, and Lafayette Whaley, 27 - did not know Lady Gaga owned the two French bulldogs, a popular and expensive breed. The three men were charged with robbery and attempted murder.
Jackson, who authorities allege shot the gun, will also face one count each of assault with a semiautomatic firearm and a felon carrying a concealed firearm in a vehicle, according to District Attorney George Gascón. White faces an additional assault charge.
"This was a brazen street crime that left a man seriously wounded," Gascón said in a statement.
Detectives said Jennifer McBride, 50, who returned the dogs two days after the attack, claiming that she found them, had a relationship with the father of one of the suspects, Harold White, 40. The two were charged with accessory to the shooting.
The four men are documented gang members, according to police.
Lady Gaga, whose real name is Stefani Germanotta, had offered a $500,000 reward for the dogs' safe return, sharing an email to contact. At the time of the crime, Lady Gaga was reportedly working on a film in Italy.
McBride reached out to return the dogs that were taken, Koji and Gustav, through the reward email, police said.
A third dog, Asia, escaped the abductors' clutches, lying next to dog walker, Ryan Fischer, as he bled on the sidewalk, he recalled.