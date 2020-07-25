Workers are getting laid off anew as PPP program runs out

The phone stopped ringing at Tammy Nelson's auto-body shop in Broomfield, Colo., back in March.
The normally four-to-six week wait for customers looking to have dents or bumps fixed on their cars disappeared, leaving the shop silent. Nelson and her husband, Scott, applied in April for a loan from the Payment Protection Program - the federal government's chaotic $660 billion aid program meant to help businesses and their workers stay afloat.
But the PPP loan had only delayed the inevitable - the phone didn't start ringing again, as the pandemic surged around the country. Nelson laid off her five employees at the end of June, including herself and her husband. They are among the first wave of PPP layoffs happening around the country, as the loan program begins to expire.
The PPP loan program was intended to be a short-term measure, just like extra $600 unemployment benefits, to help get small businesses through the worst of the pandemic. But, the pandemic outlasted PPP.
Layoffs are beginning to spike again around the country- the number of new unemployment claims rose last week for the first time since March - as coronavirus cases soar, spurring cities and states to backtrack on reopenings only a month after appearing to turn the corner.
"It was just a Band-Aid on a bullet wound," Nelson said of the PPP. "All it really did was prolong the agony of having our workers file for unemployment. Whether it's April 15 or June 30, the end result is still the same."
Those losing their jobs in late June and July are part of a wave of new layoffs from companies whose PPP money is expiring, economists say.
"They got PPP loans and they're now running out, and they're having to make major cuts," said Diane Swonk, chief economist at Grant Thornton who advises several small businesses. "It was the wrong bet. This wasn't just a transitory event."
Although there's no official tally on numbers of layoffs tied to companies whose PPP funding is expiring, the National Federation of Independent Business, a trade association for small businesses found that 22 percent of PPP recipients surveyed have or expect to lay off employees after using up their PPP loan, up from 14 percent in June. A recent report from Goldman Sachs found that only about one in six businesses that received loans said they felt confident they could pay their employees without further assistance.
The Small Business Administration, the agency administering the loans, has been in the spotlight since the creation of the program for the way it doled out loans, which businesses got them – many were not small – as well as the lack of opacity surrounding the troubled loan program. An agency spokesperson declined to answer questions about whether it knew how many recipients had later laid off workers.
But economists say that layoffs due to the PPP's expiration will likely continue to grow as the pandemic's toll continues. The program's terms were originally slated to last eight weeks and was expanded to 24 weeks, although it was left up to companies whether to use the expansion.
"There's not sufficient demand to support the employment of people at companies that received PPP," Joseph Brusuelas, chief economist at RSM said. "Investors and legislators should brace themselves for another round of joblessness."
The $660 billion PPP loan program is one of a couple key federal initiatives, along with the extra unemployment benefits, which economists credit with cushioning the financial blow from an economy where an astounding 32 million people are out work.
And like the extra unemployment benefits, which run out at the end of this month, fears are growing about another hit to the economy as the PPP loans continue to expire.
PPP program benefits debated
Economists have been debating whether the PPP program worked as it was intended.
When Congress created the payroll support program back in March, it was intended to last for eight weeks - assuming the virus would be contained by early summer and that life would be getting back to normal. The realities of the pandemic turned out much worse than many hoped.
PPP stimulus saved between 1.5 and 3.5 million jobs, according to a study done by researchers from the Federal Reserve, Massachusetts Institute of Technology and the ADP Research Institute that looked at program data through the first week of June.
Yet with coronavirus cases swelling in many regions across the country, and daily cases nearly double in mid-July compared to the first peak of infections in April, the return of the economy appears to be more tightly tied to vaccine development, rather than containment.
"PPP was focused on keeping businesses alive and reducing burden on the unemployment insurance system," said Daniel Alpert, an investment banker at Westwood Capital, LLC who's been studying the issue. "It did both of those, but for only eight weeks. But that's gotta be the thrust of any story here. It worked."
"It basically says the same thing as our outlier status in the numbers of death and infections: We blew it," said Robert Reich, the University of California, Berkeley economist and former Secretary of Labor under President Clinton. "Other countries managed to both contain the coronavirus after three months, and also keep large numbers of workers on payrolls. We didn't do either."
Banks gained on hefty fees
Reich does not believe the program should be considered a success, citing the hefty premium - about $10 billion in fees - banks were paid for offering loans for which they assumed no risk, issues that minority and women-owned businesses experienced securing loans, and the flood of applications that overwhelmed banks and the SBA alike.
Instead, Reich pointed to Europe, where countries had used a different model: universal payroll aid that saw governments paying as much as 80 percent of workers' salaries to keep them on payroll for a longer time, which has kept more businesses afloat and less people out of work.
"If we knew in March and April how long the pandemic would last, and how badly the Trump Administration would bungle testing, tracing, and isolating COVID cases, the overall program would have been much more ambitious," Reich said. "It would be a universal program of payroll support. It would go through January. And it would not depend upon banks or the Small Business Administration."