Report: COVID has killed 1 in 1,000 people in US
(Tribune News Service) COVID-19 has killed one of every 1,000 people in the United States, slightly more than 11 months since the first case was reported.
According to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University, there were 331,561 confirmed coronavirus fatalities in the nation as of Saturday afternoon, The U.S. Census Bureau estimates that the population is currently at around 330,750,000.
Nearly 19 million people have been infected with the deadly coronavirus in the U.S.
The number of infections in the United States is by far the highest in the world — more than the two countries with the second and third-highest rate, India and Brazil, combined.
The grim milestone comes less than a year after the Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported the first confirmed infection with the virus, in a patient in the state of Washington, on Jan. 20.
The first coronavirus-related death in the country occurred just a few days after that, on Feb. 6 in California.
UK variant continues global spread
(The Washington Post) – The highly transmissible variant of the coronavirus first detected in England had by Saturday been documented in several European countries, as well as Canada, Japan, Australia and Lebanon, despite efforts to curb its spread through massive global disruptions in travel and movement.
Fears over the fast-spreading form of the virus that causes covid-19 come in sharp contrast to a wave of hope sweeping some countries and communities as vaccination programs begin to be rolled out. Scientists do not think the British variant is more deadly or resistant to the current coronavirus vaccines.
The variant has also been detected in France, Denmark, Spain, Sweden, the Netherlands, Germany and Italy.
In Canada, Ontario's Chief Medical Officer announced Saturday that they had confirmed two cases, the first detection of the variant in North America. The patient, a couple, had no known travel history, meaning it was likely a case of community spread.
While the United States has not yet reported a case, experts say it is probably due to the nation's very low rate of genetic sequencing of the virus to check for such changes, despite Americans leading the world in coronavirus infections and deaths.
Iran extends traffic curfew to sustain virus decline
DUBAI (Reuters) - Iran is extending a night-time traffic curfew to 330 lower-risk cities and towns in an effort to sustain a recent decline in the number of new coronavirus infections and deaths, state television reported on Saturday.
Alireza Raisi, spokesman for the national coronavirus task force, said on state TV that a curfew running from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. – already in place in 108 “orange,” or medium-risk, cities – will be extended to lower-risk “yellow” areas on Sunday.
The curfew, under which the use of private cars is banned to reduce the level of contacts between people, resulted in nearly 100,000 fines on one night in the past week.
The Health Ministry said 134 people had died of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, the lowest since Sept. 13, taking total deaths to 54,574 in the Middle East’s worst-affected country. There were 5,760 new cases, the lowest since Oct. 22, bringing the total to 1,194,964.
Iran said on Thursday it had received approval from U.S. authorities to buy coronavirus vaccines from the World Health Organization-led COVAX alliance. It did not say which vaccines it was buying.
France reports sharp decrease in infections
PARIS (Reuters) - French health authorities reported 3,093 new coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours on Saturday, sharply down from the 20,000+ figure recorded over the two days before Christmas Day (Dec. 25)
But the number of people hospitalized for the disease increased by 85, at 24,477, the first increase in six days.
France will launch its vaccination campaign on Sunday along with most other EU countries. Its COVID-19 death toll increased by 146 versus Friday, to 62,573, the seventh-highest globally.