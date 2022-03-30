Biden wants $813B for defense as crisis in Ukraine raises alarm
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden's record peacetime national defense budget request of $813 billion boasts a 4.6% pay raise for troops and the largest research and development budget in history, as Russian aggression in Ukraine spurs demands for more military spending.
Biden's request earmarks $773 billion for the Pentagon, and eclipses the budget requests by former President Donald Trump. An additional $40 billion is earmarked for defense-related programs at the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Department of Energy and other agencies, bringing the national security budget to $813 billion, up from $778 billion last year.
The Russian invasion of Ukraine has driven recent support for greater defense spending among Democrats and Republicans who see a growing national security and foreign policy threat from Russian leader Vladimir Putin. The budget increases funds for the Pentagon's European Deterrence Initiative by $360 million to a total of $4.2 billion.
Solomons PM: Backlash to security talks with China 'very insulting'
SYDNEY — Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare said the backlash to his country's security negotiations with China was "very insulting," in his first comments on a security treaty he said was being finalized.
Sogavare told his parliament on Tuesday a leaked security document with China was a draft and he would not give details on the content of the deal.
"We are not pressured in any way by our new friends and there is no intention whatsoever to ask China to build a military base in the Solomon Islands," he said. The islands switched diplomatic allegiance to mainland China from Taiwan in 2019.
Australia, New Zealand and the United States have expressed concern about the potential for a security pact between the Pacific island and China after a leaked draft showed it would cover Chinese navy vessels.
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Monday it was a "potential militarization of the region," and Australia's Defense Minister Peter Dutton said Canberra would be concerned if the deal led to a Chinese military base in the Pacific.
In a speech to parliament, Sogavare expressed criticism of larger countries he said didn't care if Pacific islands went under water because of climate change and considered the region "the backyard of big Western powers."
He also denied opposition claims that a security pact with China would lead to an autocratic government.
After media reports that Sogavare wants to postpone by a year national elections due in 2023, Governor General David Vunagi told parliament Monday the election can only be delayed by changing the constitution. Constitutional change had to be approved by parliament, he said.