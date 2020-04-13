France's toll rises to 13,832
PARIS - France’s death toll from the new coronavirus outbreak rose to nearly 14,000 on Saturday, but the number of patients in intensive care fell for the third day in a row, raising hopes that a nationwide lockdown is curbing the spread of the disease.
The number of people in intensive care units fell to 6,883 from 7,004 a day before, down nearly 2%, while the number of people in hospital virtually stabilised at 31,320, up by just 53 or 0.2%, ministry data showed.
The total death toll rose by 635 or 5% to 13,832 - with 8,943 dead in hospital and 4,889 in nursing homes - but that was less than on Friday, when the total toll rose by 987 as nursing home deaths soared.
“We are confronting a massive and murderous epidemic, which has reached an unprecedented level,” health ministry director Jerome Salomon said at a daily briefing.
He said new cases kept arriving at hospitals and the French people needed to remain vigilant.
Iran renews warning as 'low-risk' activities restart
DUBAI - President Hassan Rouhani urged Iranians to continue to respect measures to guard against the new coronavirus as “low-risk” business activities resumed in most of the country on Saturday, state news agency IRNA reported.
So-called low-risk businesses - including many shops, factories and workshops - resumed operations across the country, with the exception of the capital Tehran, where they will re-open from April 18.
“Easing restrictions does not mean ignoring health protocols ... Social distancing and other health protocols should be respected seriously by people,” Rouhani was quoted saying.
Many government offices also re-opened, with two-thirds of their staff to reduce crowding. In Qom, a city of 1.2 million which was the early epicentre of Iran’s coronavirus outbreak, some 24,000 businesses were expected to re-open, state TV said.
NKorea calls for stricter anti-epidemic measures
SEOUL - North Korea called for more strict and thorough countermeasures to ensure the safety of its citizens from the fast spreading coronavirus pandemic at a political bureau meeting of the ruling party’s central committee, which was presided over by its leader Kim Jong Un, state media reported on Sunday.
The Korean Central News Agency said the widespread virus has created obstacles to the country’s effort in its economic construction, though added the country “has been maintaining (a) very stable anti-epidemic situation” thanks to its “strict top-class emergency anti-epidemic measures ... consistency and compulsoriness in the nationwide protective measures.”
RP toll at 247
MANILA - The Philippines reported 26 new coronavirus-related deaths on Saturday, taking the total to 247. It also confirmed 233 new infections for a tally of 4,428. Seventeen more patients have recovered, the health ministry said in a bulletin, bringing the number of recoveries to 157.
Kremlin warns of influx as toll climbs
MOSCOW- The Kremlin said on Saturday a “huge influx” of coronavirus patients was beginning to put a strain on hospitals in Moscow as Russia’s death toll rose to more than 100.
Moscow and many other regions have been in lockdown for nearly two weeks to stem the contagion, but hospitals in the capital are still being pushed to their limit, officials said.
On Saturday, a Reuters witness saw a tailback of dozens of ambulances queuing outside a hospital handling coronavirus cases in the region immediately outside Moscow, waiting to drop off patients.
“The situation in both Moscow and St. Petersburg, but mostly in Moscow, is quite tense because the number of sick people is growing,” Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview on state television, Russian news agencies reported.
Russia has reported 13,584 cases of the virus, and the authorities said on Saturday that 12 new coronavirus-related deaths in the last day had pushed the death toll to 106.
Italy's toll, confirmed cases hit new high
ROME - Deaths from the COVID-19 epidemic in Italy rose by 619 on Saturday, up from 570 the day before, and the number of new cases climbed to 4,694 from a previous 3,951.
The daily death toll was the highest since April 6 and the rise in infections was the biggest since April 4.
After easing from peaks around the end of March, Italy’s daily death and infection tallies have declined but are not falling steeply, as was hoped by Italians who have been in lockdown for a month.