UK vaccination rate hits record daily high, total deaths at 97,329
LONDON (Reuters) - Britain vaccinated 478,248 people in the 24 hours to Saturday with a first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, a daily record according to government figures, as the total death toll from the virus nears the 100,000 mark, standing at 97,329.
Government data showed that the total number of people who have had a first dose of the vaccine now stands at 5.86 million.
The country also reported 1,348 deaths from COVID-19 on Saturday, a slight fall from the previous day when there were 1,401 fatalities. There were 33,552 new cases of the virus recorded, a drop from the 40,261 reported on Friday.
France advises delaying second shot to speed vaccine delivery
(Tribune News Service) – France’s top health authority is recommending doubling the time between the two required COVID-19 vaccine shots as a way to stretch supplies and inoculate as many people as possible amid a resurgence in the spread of the coronavirus.
Giving a second injection six weeks after the first would allow at least 700,000 more people to be protected with a first shot during the first month, the country’s Haute Autorite de Sante said in a statement Saturday. The advice is for the vaccine made by Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE as well as another supplied by Moderna Inc., it said.
Swedish PM: COVID strategy fell short
Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven said his government should have taken more aggressive steps and moved more quickly to stop the spread of the pandemic, and he takes full responsibility for the initial strategy that led the country to suffer a disproportionately high number of deaths.
In an interview with the Dagens Nyheter newspaper, Lofven said the government’s response to the spread of the virus among the elderly was inadequate, and that testing should have begun earlier.
“As prime minister, I take full responsibility for the strategy that we have,” Lofven said.
Sweden began stepping up its response to the virus only recently, after deaths, particularly among older people, rose to per-capita levels that are more than three times those of its closest regional peer, Denmark. Even King Carl XVI Gustaf has called the nation’s response a failure, a rare rebuke of the government by a Swedish monarch.
HK locks down thousands for compulsory COVID-19 testing
HONG KONG (Reuters) - Hong Kong’s government locked down an area of Kowloon peninsula on Saturday after an outbreak of the novel coronavirus, saying 10,000 residents must stay home until they have been tested and the results largely determined.
The first such measure the city has taken since the pandemic began has occurred in the densely populated neighborhoods of Jordan that is home to many aging, subdivided flats in which the virus could spread more easily.
The government said it aims to finish the process within about 48 hours, so that people can start to return to work on Monday.
“We are doing this also to dispel worries of the residents because there was talk that this is an epidemic area and it affected the life, psychology and business of the people here,” Lam said at a briefing close to the cordoned-off area.
The restricted area has confirmed 162 confirmed cases of COVID-19 this month, and the ratio of virus detected in sewage samples from buildings there was higher than that of other areas.
US: More data needed on UK COVID-19 variant warning
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States is closely watching the more infectious variant of COVID-19 after British officials warned that it may also be more deadly, two top U.S. health officials said on Saturday, cautioning more data is needed.
Officials are somewhat more worried about a separate variant from South Africa, although it has not yet been identified among U.S. cases of the novel coronavirus, National Institutes of Health (NIH) Director Francis Collins and Dr. Anthony Fauci, President Joe Biden’s top COVID-19 medical adviser, also said.
Collins noted the UK’s data was preliminary, and said it was unclear why those with the UK variant faced a higher risk of death, whether by changes in the virus itself or other external causes such as pressures on the healthcare system.
Italy: Vaccine supply delays unacceptable
MILAN (Reuters) - Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte lashed out at suppliers of COVID-19 vaccines on Saturday, saying delays in deliveries amounted to a serious breach of contractual obligations.
Italy will have to rethink its whole vaccination programme if supply problems persist, a senior health official warned on Saturday, after Rome was forced to cut its daily rollout of COVID-19 shots by more than two thirds.
Pfizer Inc last week said it was temporarily slowing supplies to Europe to make manufacturing changes that would boost output.
On Friday, a senior official told Reuters AstraZeneca Plc had also informed the European Union it would cut deliveries of its COVID-19 vaccine to the bloc by 60% because of production problems.
“This is unacceptable,” Conte said in a Facebook post. “Our vaccination plan ... has been drawn up on the basis of contractual pledges freely undertaken by pharmaceutical companies with the European Commission.”