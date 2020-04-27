China reports 11 new cases, no deaths on Saturday
SHANGHAI – China reported 11 new coronavirus cases on April 25, compared to 12 on the previous day, with no fatalities, according to official data published on Sunday.
Of the total, there were six cases of local transmission, including five in the northeastern border province of Heilongjiang, and one in southeast Guangdong province, which neighbours Hong Kong.
The remaining five cases were imported, down from 11 on the previous day, National Health Commission data showed.
The commission also reported 30 new asymptomatic cases, up slightly from 29 on the previous day.
China has now reported a total of 82,827 confirmed infections, with 4,632 deaths.
British PM Johnson will be back at work on Monday
LONDON – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will be back at work on Monday, a Downing Street spokeswoman confirmed on Saturday, after having recovered from a case of coronavirus that sent him to intensive care for three nights in early April.
Johnson, 55, will take back control of a government under pressure from the economic fallout of shutdowns aimed at curbing the spread of the highly infectious virus, as well as a rising death toll.
As of Saturday, Britain has recorded more than 20,000 deaths from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.
Criticism is growing over the government response to the pandemic, with limited testing and shortages of protective equipment for medical workers and carers.
Johnson’s stand-in leader Dominic Raab has faced questions over how Britain will ease the lockdown without a deadly second wave of infections.
Britain’s interior minister urged Britons to stick to the lockdown rules earlier on Saturday. But many lawmakers want restrictions to be eased to bolster the economy, which budget forecasters say could be heading into its deepest recession in more than 300 years.
Argentina extends quarantine until May 10
SANTIAGO – Argentina will extend a mandatory nationwide quarantine period until May 10 in a bid to combat the advance of the coronavirus, President Alberto Fernandez said on Saturday.
The government-imposed shelter-in-place measure, in effect since mid-March, had been set to expire on Sunday.
“We have come a long way and have met some of the objectives we initially set for ourselves, but that does not mean that we have resolved the issue,” Fernández said in a televised address.
Fernández loosened some restrictions, however, saying Argentines would be allowed to take short walks outside their homes during the day.
The South American nation has recorded 3,780 coronavirus cases with 185 deaths, a modest tally compared with neighbors Peru, Chile and Brazil.
Spain to allow outdoor exercise as kids prepare for taste of freedom
MADRID – Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced an easing of lockdown restrictions on Saturday, as children prepared to go outside for the first time in six weeks and figures confirmed a daily coronavirus death toll running well below the peak seen early this month.
In a televised address Sanchez said Spaniards will be allowed out to exercise alone from May 2 if the coronavirus toll continues to fall. People living together will be permitted to take short walks together.
He also laid out the government’s wider plan to loosen the lockdown at different speeds across different regions, depending on whether they meet with criteria established by the World Health Organization.
Sanchez said the plan, which the government has been preparing with experts for three weeks, will be rolled out through May and “we will see what happens” in June. He said he will hold a virtual meeting with regional leaders on Sunday to discuss the plans, which the cabinet is set to approve on Tuesday.
Trudeau: Plans to restart economy do not hinge on 'immunity' levels
WINNIPEG, Manitoba – Plans underway to restart the economies of Canadian provinces do not depend on presuming people who become infected with coronavirus develop immunity to it, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Saturday.
The World Health Organization said earlier that there was “no evidence” that people who have recovered from COVID-19 and have antibodies are protected from a second infection.
“I don’t believe there are any plans that hinge on certain people being immune to COVID-19,” Trudeau said in his daily briefing in Ottawa, adding that provincial plans focus on preventing the spread through social distancing and protective equipment in workplaces.
“(Immunity) is something we need to get clearer answers to and until we have those clear answers, we need to err on the side of more caution.”
In a scientific brief, the United Nations agency warned governments against issuing “immunity passports” or “risk-free certificates” to people who have been infected as their accuracy could not be guaranteed.
Canada’s death toll from COVID-19 rose 7% to 2,350 from a day earlier. Cases reached more than 44,000.
French PM to present plan to relax rules
PARIS – French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe will present the government’s plan to unwind the country’s coronavirus lockdown to parliament on Tuesday, followed by a debate and vote, his office said in a statement.
Macron is aiming to ease some of the lockdown measures with schools reopening first, although the government has yet to finalize how it might work in practice.
France has also offered retailers some relief by saying it wants them to reopen on May 11, though some curbs could remain in certain areas to delay a new wave of the coronavirus.
The death toll in France from the coronavirus now stands at 22,614, the health ministry said on Saturday.