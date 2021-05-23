Pentagon unable to secure meeting with China military
(Reuters) – U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has so far been unable to speak with China's top general despite multiple attempts to set up talks, U.S. defense officials said on Friday.
Relations between China and the United States have grown increasingly tense, with the world's two largest economies clashing over everything from Taiwan and China's human rights record to its military activity in the South China Sea.
Despite the tensions and heated rhetoric, U.S. military officials have long sought to have open lines of communication with their Chinese counterparts to be able to mitigate potential flare-ups or deal with any accidents.
"The military relationship is strained, no question about that. It’s hard to know how much this is reflective of that strain as much as it is just Chinese intransigence," a U.S. defense official said.
"But we certainly want to have a dialogue. We just want to make sure we have a dialogue at the proper level," the official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, added.
China's embassy in Washington could not immediately be reached for comment.
SKorea's Moon vows to help US denuclearize Korean peninsula
(Reuters) – South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Friday said his country would work closely with the United States to achieve a complete denuclearization of the Korean peninsula.
Moon, speaking to reporters after a private meeting with President Joe Biden, said the world welcomed the United States' return to leadership.
He said the two allies would work together on combating the COVID-19 pandemic, rebuilding the global economy and addressing climate change.
Iran’s Rouhani says deal reached to remove most sanctions
(Bloomberg) – Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani said world powers have accepted that major sanctions on his country – including those affecting oil, banking and shipping – would be lifted, triggering a drop in crude prices.
Negotiators in Vienna, where Iran and the U.S. have engaged in indirect talks to restore a troubled nuclear deal from 2015,have taken a “major step,” Rouhani said Thursday, according to Iranian state TV. “The main agreement has been made.”
Diplomats are still discussing “details and finer points” before there’s “a final agreement,” he said.
The comments echo those on Wednesday from the European Union’s top envoy in Vienna, who said he was “quite sure” a of a “final agreement, not far from here.”
Iran’s already preparing its oil fields so it can ramp up exports if sanctions are eased.
Under the most optimistic forecasts, the country would be able to increase production to 4 million barrels a day from around 2.4 million in a few months. Analysts at Citigroup Inc. said it’s more likely that Washington will allow Tehran to boost exports by 500,000 barrels a day from the middle of the third quarter. The U.S. would want to see evidence of Iran abiding by the terms of the deal before allowing more shipments, the Wall Street bank said.
Negotiators ended their latest round of talks on Wednesday. The EU and Russia said they were close to finalizing a document outlining how the U.S. would return to the accord, which former President Donald Trump abandoned in 2018, and how Iran would scale-back its nuclear program.
Pfizer, India close to resolution on vaccine indemnity
(Reuters) – Pfizer and the Indian government are seeking to resolve tensions over a demand by the U.S. drugmaker for legal protection from any claims linked to the use of its COVID-19 vaccine in one of the world's biggest markets, two sources told Reuters.
India has not given any manufacturer of a COVID-19 vaccine indemnity against the costs of compensation for any severe side effects, which is a condition Pfizer has obtained in many countries where its shots have already been widely used, including Britain and the United States.
But three other sources told Reuters that some form of legal protection is still on the table as India and Pfizer work to reach a vaccine deal.