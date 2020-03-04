Three Baltimore men who were teenagers when they were wrongly convicted of murder in 1984 are set to receive $2.9 million each from the state of Maryland under a proposed compensation plan that the Board of Public Works is scheduled to vote on Wednesday. The plan was revealed in agenda items posted by the board on Monday.
Alfred Chestnut, Ransom Watkins and Andrew Stewart were each 16 years old when Baltimore police focused on them as suspects in the November 1983 slaying of a 14-year-old boy inside Harlem Park Junior High School, ignoring numerous witnesses and leads that pointed to one other person. When defense attorneys asked for evidence about the other suspect, a Baltimore prosecutor lied to a judge and said there were no such reports. Chestnut eventually uncovered the reports in a public records request to the Maryland attorney general in 2018, supplied them to Baltimore State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby in 2019, and Mosby's Conviction Integrity Unit worked to have the men freed by Thanksgiving – 36 years after they were first jailed.
No compensation requirement
Maryland has no requirement for compensating wrongly convicted defendants, instead allowing them to petition the Board of Public Works, which "may grant a reasonable amount" but for many years did not. But a bill is pending in the Maryland General Assembly that would require the board to pay wrongly convicted individuals. The bill calls for paying those wrongly convicted an amount for every year they were incarcerated, which is the U.S. Census Bureau's average of Maryland's median household income over the previous five years. For Maryland, that figure is now $81,868.
Multiplied by 36 years, that total is slightly more than $2.9 million, and the Board of Public Works used the same formula to arrive at the compensation for Chestnut, Watkins and Stewart, all now 52 years old. The plan calls for them to be paid in full by July 2025.
The payment by the state of Maryland does not preclude lawsuits against the city of Baltimore and its police department. The men have hired lawyers to represent them in potential civil actions, which have not been filed yet. The lawyers declined to comment Monday, pending the vote on Wednesday.
Mosby, whose office reinvestigated the case and moved for the release of the men, said she was glad to hear of the payout.
"I'm delighted that these three men have been granted the compensation they deserve," Mosby said, "but it's awful that they had to go through a legal process to obtain this small measure of justice. I'm asking the state legislature to pass the exoneree compensation bill so that this process becomes automatic and more humane."