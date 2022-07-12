Yosemite wildfire smoke is choking views, air quality at national park

VALLEY VIEWS: Visitors check out the view from the east end of the Wawona Tunnel into Yosemite Valley, showing three major landmarks, from the left, El Capitan, Half Dome and Bridalveil Fall, obscured by thick smoke in the area from the wildfire burning to the south in the Mariposa Grove of Giant Sequoias, at Yosemite National Park, California, on Saturday, July 9, 2022. U.S. National Park Service/Handout via Reuters